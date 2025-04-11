"Thought this was SZA for a second": Fans react as Aneesah Morrow set to grace fast food joint in NYC ahead of WNBA Draft

LSU senior guard Aneesah Morrow has exhausted her college eligibility and will be available for selection in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. She has partnered with Raising Cane's and will appear at their New York City location on Friday, ahead of the event.

On Thursday, an X user @GeauxTigerHoops tweeted a promotional graphic regarding Morrow's Raising Cane's appearance. It will take place from 10-11 a.m. at 20 Astor Place, NY.

The anticipated presence of Morrow at the Raising Cane's location drew a range of reactions from fans who reacted to the tweet. Here are some of them:

"I thought this was SZA for a second lol," one wrote, who confused Morrow's look with the American R&B singer.

"Congratulations Aneesah Morrow on your deal. We look forward to see who pick you and I know you going to be great because you are a baller," another said.

"On a weekday is crazy," another added.

"Man I just love me some Aneesah! Can’t wait to watch and cheer her on in the W. Expect BIG things for my incoming rookie," one tweeted.

"oh my god," one excited fan chimed in.

Morrow, who led the LSU Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season, announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft on Monday after March Madness. LSU was eliminated by Lauren Betts and UCLA in the Elite Eight.

WNBA general manager praises Aneesah Morrow's talent ahead of WNBA draft

Aneesah Morrow is projected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft and possess the necessary talent to compete at the professional level.

On Thursday, Dallas Wings general manager Curt Miller raved about Morrow's abilities during a predraft media availability.

"Whichever franchise is fortunate to end up with her is getting a really talented player," Miller said (via SB Nation).

"So one of the things that you have that just pops off the chart [is] when she leads the nation in rebounding. ... All of us are looking to add dawgs to our locker room. I think we all believe that she’ll be a dawg in the locker room."

Morrow had 485 rebounds during the 2024-25 season, finishing ahead of Gift Uchenna of Southern Illinois and Charlottee O'Keefe of UTRGV. According to the NY Times' latest mock draft, Morrow is projected to be picked No. 7 overall by the Connecticut Sun.

