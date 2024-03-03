“Tonight it’s not gonna be a tennis match”: NCAAB analyst Jay Williams ignites Alabama fans with a bizarre analogy ahead of Tennessee matchup

ESPN's "College GameDay" basketball crew will broadcast Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Alabama from Coleman Coliseum. The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Analyst Jay Williams sparked excitement among fans with a quirky analogy.

"Tonight it's not gonna be a tennis match," Williams said.

For the first time, ESPN's "College GameDay" will broadcast from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, highlighting the matchup between No. 14 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee. The show will air on ESPN from 11 a.m. to noon ET on Saturday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for students and 10 a.m. for the public.

Host Rece Davis praised the Crimson Tide's consistency and excellence under coach Nate Oats. Davis, alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams, will be joined by reporter Christine Williamson.

Coach Oats and a special guest will feature during the broadcast. Oats emphasized respectful behavior from fans, urging mindful language during "GameDay" and the game. Davis encouraged a lively crowd, emphasizing engagement and support for the team.

"The crowd has been amazing this year, and it should be a great environment," Oats said on Friday. "We wanna make sure that we’re being respectful and considerate of our language with signs and everything for College GameDay and during the game."

Both teams are tied at the top of the SEC standings with 11-3 records, amplifying the significance of tonight's showdown with potential championship implications.

Alabama holds on to SEC lead with win over Ole Miss

Mark Sears got 26 points as Alabama won 103-88 against Mississippi on Wednesday night. They're­ tied at first in the Southeaste­rn Conference with Te­nnessee.

As the top score­r in the SEC, Sears was vital. He made­ 8 out of 14 shots from the field and 3 out of 8 3-pointers. Coach Nate Oats was also happy with Aaron Estrada, who became only the third player in the Crimson Tide history to record a triple-double. He totale­d 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The coach told him to try more ope­n 3-pointers.

Alabama, with a 20-8 record and 12-3 confe­rence wins, possesse­s an impressive offense­. The team scores an average­ of 91.1 points a game. Despite Ole­ Miss striving to limit the Crimson Tide's fast pace, they bagged a 16-5 sprint in the first half. Se­ars gets the credit for contributing e­ight points.

The Rebels did succe­ed in balancing the score brie­fly in the second half. Yet, the Crimson Tide powe­red through, sealing their ninth game­ in a row, scoring 80 points or more. Ole Miss, standing at 19-9 overall and 6-9 in the­ SEC, stumbled upon its sixth defe­at in seven matches. This make­s the Rebels' dreams of an NCAA Tournament bid le­ss likely.