After a brilliant college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Terrion Arnold is ready to take on the NFL. He is showing off his skills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, hoping to impress the scouts and coaches. The defensive back is not only a standout performer in the drills, but also a loving son who touched the college football fans with a sweet message for his mom.

While talking to the media at the Combine, Arnold poured his heart out while speaking about his mother. He let her know how proud he was of her for overcoming a lot of adversity to raise him to be the star he is. The defensive back also said that he would always want her to shine as she raised him to be.

Here is what former Crimson Tide DB Terrion Arnold had to say in a message to his mom, Tamala Arnold, from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“Mom, if you are watching this right now, your son wants to say how proud he is of you. You had me at a young age and you overcame a lot of adversity. People were doubting you, people were counting you out. And honestly, mom like I always tell you, you raised a star,” Arnold said in a message to his mom.

He also revealed that she had texted him, encouraging him to give his best, just like the old times. He also hoped that people in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, would be proud of him because he gave it his all. The DB ran a spectacular 4.50 40-yard dash and performed exceptionally in the position drills.

Terrion Arnold wants Jalen Milroe to be on the new EA Sports College Football game cover

The NFL Media asked Terrion Arnold about the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. He told them he should be a 99 overall in the game with everything he has done at the collegiate level. The defensive back's choice was pretty clear on the question of who should be on the game's cover.

“Who should be on the cover? Jalen Milroe,” Arnold said.

The game will come out in July, but Arnold’s current focus would be on the NFL Draft to be held from April 25 in Detroit. The former Alabama star is expected to go off the board in the first round itself. Time to make his mom prouder.

What do you think about Arnold's message for his mom? Do share your thoughts in the comments.