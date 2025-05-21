Ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson continued to enjoy her offseason. In a post on social media, Johnson spent some time with the CEO of Ocky Way Rahim Mohamed. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mohamed posted a video that showed he and Johnson making a viral spicy burger.

Johnson made an appearance at Ocky Way as she benefited from the hands-on experience of preparing her burger in an exciting interaction with Mohamed. During the 2024-25 season, Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers made a deep postseason run before they were knocked out by Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson added chopped cheese, croissant, spinach, pepper, beef and bacon as her recipe for the burger.

The content of the video prompted Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks to respond in the comment section. Brooks hilariously reacted to the $1.5M NIL-valued star (per On3) as she described Johnson’s attempt as cute and also hyped up the burger.

“😂😂 Too cute, I heard that sandwich is hittin 🔥,” Brooks commented

$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's mom reacts to her making viral burger with Rahim Mohamed - Image source: Instagram/rah_money1

Johnson looked excited as she continued to enjoy her deserved break from basketball and music, testing out her culinary skills. Johnson ended last season with an average of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.8%. She put up a total of 632 points, her highest points tally so far in her collegiate basketball career.

Caitlin Clark speaks about Flau'jae Johnson’s rap shoutout

Flau'jae Johnson, who is also a rising talent in the music world, released a new track on TikTok on May 9. Midway through the song, she stunned fans with a shoutout to Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. The lyric “Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark” stirred reactions, as fans praised the reference and the respect between two top athletes.

After the release, Caitlin Clark responded to the name drop during an interview with Meghan L. Hall of USA Today, which was published on May 21. When asked if she would ever consider making music herself or collaborating with Flau'jae, Clark was quick to defer.

“No. I would never. I would leave that to her,” Clark said. “She’s incredible, but it was awesome. Her music is really great. She’s so talented, and I’ve honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU.”

Clark also revealed that she had known about the lyric for a while after Flau'jae Johnson had told her a while back that she would put her in a song.

“So, I’ve kind of been waiting for it,” Clark said. “I know it takes a while to make music and get everything in production but she wasn’t lying. She really did it.”

Clark ended her comments with admiration for Johnson’s talent both on and off the court, labeling her “incredible”.

