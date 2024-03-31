Top 10 funniest memes after Dan Hurley's UConn takes down No. 3 Illinois in Elite Eight matchup

The UConn Huskies defeated No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini 77-52 in the Elite Eight on Saturday. The defending championships are on a roll, preparing to be the first since Florida in 2007 to win back-to-back titles.

The Huskies are the best teams in the country right now and fans are pumped to see them in the Final Four again. This will be UConn's second appearance in the Dan Hurley era after it exited in the opening round during the first two NCAA appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Memes on X were aplenty after this spectacular win by the Huskies and here are our top picks.

Top 10 funniest memes after No. 1 UConn's win over Illinois

#10. UConn destroys Illinois

At halftime, UConn led, 28-23. After the break, the Huskies went on a 30-0 run before Justin Harmon finally scored two points at 12:39 on the clock.

#9 Just not good enough

While UConn did take the lead from the first buzzer, Illinois tried to put up a fight and even tied 23-23 in the first half. However, all that changed after halftime. The Huskies raced past the Illini in bucketing points.

#8 When you choke in the end

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the third-best scorer in the country with an average of 23. 5 points. However, against the Huskies, he scored just four points.

#7 Just too good for anyone

UConn is the last remaining team in the Big East and its opponents from other conferences have not been able to put up a fight.

The Huskies have just three losses in the regular season, two to conference teams Seton Hall and Creighton, and only one to a non-conference team, the Kansas Jayhawks.

#6 Winning streak lost

Illinois won 72-69 over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 round. The confident Illini massively fumbled the bag on Saturday.

#5 This was not the plan

Illinois had high hopes for this game, with coach Brad Underwood claiming the Huskies were nothing his team hadn't seen before. But now, it looked like they were taken by a big surprise.

#4 Mission failed. Try again later.

Despite the efforts from the Illini to score points in the second half, it was just too late for them to catch up, as the Huskies had already gained the winning momentum.

#3 Have no mercy!!

The Huskies managed to contain the Illini from scoring points while also going on a rampage and adding buckets.

#2 Have no mercy!!! Pt. 2

Since Dan Hurley took over in 2018, the Huskies have experienced a period of lull in the first few years. Since 2023, however, they have been on a ruthless campaign.

#1 Another one on the cards

In the history of the NCAA, there have been just seven repeat champions, Oklahoma State (1945-56), Kentucky (1948-49), San Francisco (1955-56), Cincinnati (1961-62), UCLA (1964-65, 1967-1973), Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07).

