Top 10 UConn memes cracking up the internet after Creighton hands frustrating loss to No 1 college basketball team 

On Tuesday night, Creighton handed No. 1 UConn a frustrating 85-66 loss. The Huskies entered the game with the upper hand of a 14-game winning streak. While they were looking to create history with another win, things did not go well, right from the start.

Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, giving the Bluejays a positive jumpstart. This match-off was also historic for Creighton since they finally won against a No. 1-ranked team as their previous six attempts ended in losses.

Speaking on the win, Creighton coach Greg McDermott said to reporters:

"It's a historic game for our program. I told the team in the locker room, it's really a culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people over a long period of time to give these guys the opportunity to wear this uniform and play in front of the crowd we were able to play in front of tonight.

"We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well."

The internet did not go easy on the Huskies. Considering all the hype around UConn, the loss gave users on X a chance to flex their meme skills. Here is a round-up of the top 10 memes.

Top 10 UConn memes after Creighton defeat

#10, When you are almost the best team in the country

The 2023-24 season has been an exceptional run for Dan Hurley and his boys. With just two previous losses, they were on the brink of earning the highest title in the country. However, Creighton humbled the Huskies with ease.

#9, When you hype your team and they disappoint you

Fans of UConn have been riding on the high of great performances from the team. This 19-point loss must be tough for them to digest. One fan even claimed that they still can't even talk about it.

#8, A moment of silence for gamblers

The Huskies' positive run must have been a sign of hope for many to not cash out. Although UConn was poised to struggle at Omaha, no one could have expected such a disappointing performance from every aspect of the game.

#7, The unbelievable performance from a No. 1 team

The entire game had many "WTF" moments as plays failed and the UConn defense crumbled against the Bluejays' offensive power. Creighton was led by Steven Ashworth (20-7-3), Trey Alexander (16-2-4) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (15-5-2-4). The Huskies' defense though could use a lot of work as they are #25 on the defense ranking.

#6, When you got the road game blues

This was the Huskies' 19th straight road loss to a ranked opponent. Their last win on the road against a ranked team was playing No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.

#5, When the time comes, you step up

Steven Ashworth was the hero of the night. Although had not been Creighton's leading scorer so far, last night was just different.

"When you're in your home gym, there's a feeling of confidence, and the fans were a huge part of that. Definitely a home-court advantage, and in that first half we got on a little bit of a heater," Ashworth said to reporters.

#4, It is never easy... taking the L

For a team that was as hyped as UConn was, watching them fumble against the No. 15 Bluejays was tough. Without the support of your home crowd, well. ... not exactly an enjoyable experience.

#3, On the path of fury and revenge

The Huskies have until Friday to wallow over their loss. They will meet Villanova on Saturday at home and one can expect them to avenge this loss. Sorry Wildcats, it is all a part of the process.

#2, UConn is not the only team seeking revenge

When the Huskies took on Marquette on Feb 17, they handed them an 81-53 loss. Now, as UConn travels to Milwaukee for its second-last game of the season, we will see if their defense is beefed up by then.

#1, Can the Huskies save face

For a team with a high ranking as UConn, never having a win against a ranked team is tough. Creighton, however, has now beaten a top-10 team in nine straight years. This loss will forever be a mark on their history books.

