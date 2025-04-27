Transfer Portal reactions: Dawn Staley feels delighted as South Carolina player moves to California Bears

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley remains optimistic about her players' decisions to transfer, expressing support for Sakima Walker's move. On Saturday, Walker announced she would play for the California Golden Bears next season.

"Trusting God’s plan EVERY step of the way. Grateful for where I’ve been, excited for where i’m going. #GoBears🐻," Walker wrote on X, adding several pictures of herself in her new team's jersey.

Staley responded to the senior center's post by retweeting it along with a message of support.

"All you Kim! Cali is up and so are you!" the coach wrote.

Walker spent four seasons with the Gamecocks, winning two national championships. She has a year of eligibility left. The 6-foot-5 Ohio native announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Apr. 8, just two days after South Carolina's championship loss to UConn.

In a farewell statement posted on X, Walker gave a big thank you to Staley, the coaching staff, and her Gamecocks teammates.

This offseason, Dawn Staley's South Carolina saw multiple first-team players leave the program due to graduation and the transfer portal. Three Gamecocks, including Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, and Sania Feagin, will play in the WNBA next season.

Meanwhile, two players — MiLaysia Fulwiley and Walker — decided to continue their college careers elsewhere.

Dawn Staley loses key player to LSU, intensifying South Carolina rivalry

For the last few years, the South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers have developed a sort of rivalry, fueled by the competitiveness of their coaches, Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey.

Since Mulkey took over as the Tigers' head coach, the SEC powerhouses have clashed in some intense battles, and that competition is likely to ramp up even more next season after MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer to LSU.

Shea Dixon, an LSU beat writer for On3, reported Fulwiley's decision to commit to the Tigers, calling it a "massive get" to Mulkey's roster.

Fulwiley was one of the top-rated guards in the portal. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as a sophomore at South Carolina.

Dawn Staley has yet to publicly address her star guard's transfer to Baton Rouge, but like every other Gamecocks fan, she is not likely thrilled by the move. Mulkey, on the other hand, must be over the moon after landing such a talented player.

"Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon," Mulkey said in an official statement, via The Mirror.

The rivalry between the two programs has a new dimension and will be one of the most exciting stories to follow next campaign

