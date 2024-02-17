Tre Mitchell injury update: Latest on Kentucky forward ahead of game vs Auburn

The big question on everyone's mind is the health of star forward Tre Mitchell ahead of No. 22 Kentuck's Saturday night matchup against No. 13 Auburn.

Mitchell's recent injury woes have cast a shadow over the team's prospects, and as the game approaches, speculation is rife regarding his availability.

Tre Mitchell Injury Update

Tre Mitchell from Kentucky will likely miss the Wildcats' showdown against No. 13 Auburn this Saturday. He injured his shoulder while playing against Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Mitchell had just recovered from back pain, taking him out for two games. Before leaving due to the new injury, he scored five points, grabbed six rebounds and made two assists in 21 minutes.

Kentucky coach John Calipari shared this information after the game:

"Went to get x-rays, I don't know."

The forward's return to the Wildcats' upcoming matchup against the Tigers is unknown. Coach Calipari will be sharing a detailed update soon before the clash. As per sources, X-ray results show no fractures, just a sprained trapezius muscle. This injury might keep him away from the court for a week or two or even longer.

Despite Mitchell's consistent average of 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, he's been struggling with injuries. His sprained trapezius muscle limits his movement.

Calipari will be announcing any developments about the player's injury status. Mitchell not suiting up might negatively impact Kentucky as it comes up against Auburn's strong rebounder Johni Broome.

What happened to Tre Mitchell?

Tre Mitchell's injury woes have been a cause for concern for Kentucky throughout the season, with recurring back pain hampering his performance on the court.

During the game against Ole Miss, Mitchell's shoulder injury occurred as he attempted to navigate through a screen set by an opposing player. The collision resulted in immediate pain and forced the forward to seek medical attention, disrupting his return to full form after a brief absence due to back issues.

Mitchell's ability to bounce back and help his team is clear. Still, his injuries have affected his presence and performance during games. The future wins of Kentucky rely heavily on Mitchell's healing and possible comeback.

Despite the setback, Tre Mitchell's influence on the court was palpable, prompting coach Calipari to acknowledge his significance.

"He gets those tough rebounds, which we don’t get," Calipari said. "Now, you get them with him in the game."

Teammates echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Mitchell's impact on team dynamics and morale. Ugonna Onyenso said:

"That was amazing. ... We were so happy everybody was back playing."

While Mitchell's injury is not deemed season-ending, the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline raises concerns about his availability for future matchups, including the road game against LSU.