"Tremendous honor for First Lady of UConn basketball": Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea, earning 'Saint Clare' award gets a nod from Huskies socials

Andrea Hurley, the wife of UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley, received a prestigious honor at the Aqua Turf Club on Tuesday. She was presented with the Saint Clare award at the 39th Annual Franciscan Sports Banquet and Silent Auction.

Ad

It recognizes the women who illustrate Christian values in athletics and service to the community. The men's basketball program shared the update through an X post on Thursday.

"Andrea Hurley was honored earlier this week with the Saint Clare Award at the Franciscan Life Center Sports Banquet. A tremendous honor for the First Lady of UConn Basketball! Thank you to Sister Kieran Foley, FSE, Director, Synergistic Systems for the photos," the post read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrea Hurley is a regular at the UConn Huskies' practices and sessions. She also helps Dan Hurley navigate poor coaching days, be it through pep talks or by helping keep his work and personal life difference. Andrea also played a significant role when the coach was contemplating coaching the LA Lakers last season.

Beyond her support for UConn, Andrea is also involved in charitable work. She regularly visits the Hartford Children's Hospital. She serves as a volunteer and is a board member and also engages with children. Andrea has also bought Huskies players on board, with the team visiting the hospital at least once a year.

Ad

Dan Hurley introduced Andrea Hurley at the award ceremony

Andrea Hurley was announced to the stage by none other than Dan Hurley, who began by expressing her impact on his life.

"She's changed me a lot," he said. "Obviously, I still have issues, she still has work to do, it's not a finished job."

The coach then not only touched on her philanthropic efforts but also the toughness she displays in daily life.

Ad

"Not everybody is cut out to be a coach's wife. She's Jersey-tough, smart, strong, beautiful, - the type of person who puts herself last all the time on every single thing. She puts the people she loves ahead of her first. Incredible heart, beautiful human being that's about life and service."

One of the first things Andrea Hurley mentioned at the award ceremony was how she would finally get a chance to display a trophy with her name on it. She had been plenty of award presentations for her husband, Dan Hurley, over the years - be it to UConn parades or the White House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More