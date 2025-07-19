Tyran Stokes shares 2-word reaction as Oakland Soldiers teammate Jason Crowe Jr. commits to SEC powerhouse 

Jason Crowe Jr., the best point guard according to ESPN's Class of 2026, has committed to the Missouri Tigers.

On Friday, Slam High School shared the news through a post. The post included Crowe's performance across games, showcasing his scoring prowess and skills. Top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes shared the post on his Instagram Stories. The five-star forward plays with Crowe for the Oakland Soldiers in Nike EYBL.

"Congrats family," Tyran Stokes captioned the post, congratulating his teammate.

Tyran Stokes via Instagram Stories (@_thetyranstokes)

According to On3, Jason Crowe Jr. is ranked No. 7 nationally and No. 3 among shooting guards in the 2026 class. This makes him Missouri's highest-rated recruit since Michael Porter Jr., who was No. 2 overall in 2017.

He is the first top-10 recruit in the rankings era (dating back to 2009) to join Missouri without Columbia ties. The Tigers’ past top recruits include Jontay Porter (No. 24 in 2017), Jeremiah Tilmon (No. 42 in 2017) and Annor Boateng (No. 32 in 2024).

He is the first to commit to Missouri from his class. Dennis Gates' Missouri is also pursuing four-star Aidan Chronister and five-star Toni Bryant. Besides that, overall No. 30 from the Class of 2027, Scottie Adkinson, has made an early commitment.

What influenced Jason Crowe Jr.'s commitment decision?

Jason Crowe Jr. spoke with KSR+ ahead of announcing his decision on Friday. He talked about the factors that influenced his decision. The Inglewood (CA) native emphasised the importance of environment and opportunity for him.

“Obviously, family and family-oriented people,” Crowe said. “A great team, a great coaching staff, and a team that’s going to let me ball out next season.”

Previously, On3's Joe Tipton mentioned that Missouri has emerged as the frontrunner, despite Jason Crowe Jr.'s connection with Kentucky assistant Jason Hart. USC and Texas remained in contention.

“The frontrunner is actually Mizzou,” said Tipton. “Kentucky is not even really in the picture.”

Crowe mentioned that his communication with head coach Mark Pope has slowed.

“I haven’t really talked to Coach Pope recently. He’s been busy with the team, obviously,” Crowe said. “The coaching staff is cool at Kentucky. I’m still keeping an eye open for other teams as well, though.”

In his junior (2024–25) season, Crowe Jr. averaged 35.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game. He is leading the Nike EYBL scoring rankings with 26.5 ppg. The five-star guard's commitment is huge for Mizzou.

