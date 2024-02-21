Tyrese Proctor injury update: Latest on Duke guard ahead of game vs Miami

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor missed the Blue Devils’ recent clash against Florida State due to a concussion. Despite his absence, Duke managed to secure a 76-67 victory, led by freshman guard Jared McCain's impressive 35-point performance.

For the game against Miami, coach Jon Scheyer provided insights into Proctor's condition during the ACC’s weekly Zoom teleconference.

"He said he’s feeling better," Scheyer said. "When you’re in concussion protocol, you can’t just come back and practice. Some steps need to be made.”

The team is monitoring Proctor's progress, with hopes of incorporating non-contact activities on Monday ahead of their game against Miami.

His availability for Duke's game against Miami is doubtful due to medical clearance. Proctor's absence adds to Duke's challenges this season, with the team having played several games without key starters due to injuries.

Despite setbacks, Duke has maintained a commendable record, boasting 20 wins out of 25 games with an 11-3 ACC standing. Scheyer emphasized the resilience of his team, dismissing criticism regarding their toughness.

"Because you know, how many teams that in the country right now have 20 wins and people are talking about how tough they are? Or do they have dogs? How do you get 20 wins without having that?” Scheyer added.

Tyrese Proctor suffered a concussion while playing against Wake Forest on February 12. Proctor has appeared in 16 games, averaging 10 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Interestingly, in seven games this season, at least one starting player from Duke has been absent due to injury.

Tyrese Proctor: Rising Star in Duke Basketball

Tyrese Proctor has become a key player for Duke Basketball, getting awards and attention. He was even part of the ACC All-Freshman Team, showing his skills in 36 games.

Even more, his awesome 2.05 assist-turnover ratio was one of the best in the country for beginners. And Proctor? He didn't stop there. He is the team's top free throw shooter with an 87.1% hit rate.

In the 2023–24 season, Tyrese Proctor was selected as one of the team's captains. He kept performing well and was acknowledged with early-season honors. His name shone in the ACC Preseason Second Team and he was considered for top awards like the Naismith Trophy and the Bob Cousy Award.

During the season, Proctor had a good 4.0 assist-turnover ratio, one of the best nationwide. His knack for scoring was evident in the game against La Salle, where he scored an all-time high of 22 points.