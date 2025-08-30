Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach shared a fun moment with Taylor Stremlow on TikTok, which sparked reactions from fans. On Friday, the duo executed a unique handshake in an outdoor sports arena.Feuerbach wore a bright blue oversized Superman t-shirt with the large red-and-yellow &quot;S&quot; logo across, with black shorts, white socks and sneakers. She finished the look with sunglasses and a yellow cap turned backwards. Meanwhile, Stremlow wore a black t-shirt with a graphic of a groundhog on the front and the words “RESPECT THE GROUNDHOG.” She combined the look with black shorts, sunglasses and a cap backwards.View on TikTokFans were quick to react in the comments section as they expressed their thoughts on Feuerbach and Stremlow’s outfits in the video. “U have that swagggggerrrr,” a fan said.&quot;Yk what. Heck yes,&quot; another fan wrote.The post continued to gain traction as fans were buzzing with humor, surprise and playful praise. Some fans also highlighted the specific details of the video and fire emojis.“So nonchalant,” a fan wrote.“Off topic but hair eats,” another fan said.“Chill like that,” a fan commented.College hoops fans react to Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach &amp; Taylor Stremlow's unusual outfits in latest TikTok - Image source: TikTok/kyliefeuerbachFeuerbach confirmed her return for her fifth year in March for the 2025–2026 season. Feuerbach began her career at Iowa State before transferring to Iowa in 2021. Last season, she averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.0% from the field.The video highlighted the playful side of Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow ahead of next season.Kylie Feuerbach, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and others react as Caitlin Clark unveils the logoCaitlin Clark made headlines with her latest off-court move with Nike. On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever guard offered fans a first look at the logo for her upcoming signature sneaker. Clark's official logo for her Nike sneakers was a pair of interlocking “C’s,” symbolizing her name and brand. The post sparked reactions from former teammates and basketballers. Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston commented. Kylie Feuerbach also commented.“FIRE,” Feuerbach commented.“Ohhhhhh you do have a truck😉,” Cunningham joked.“Ooooooooo🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 so teaaaa,” Boston wrote.Kylie Feuerbach, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and others react as Caitlin Clark Unveils logo - Image source: Instagram/caitlinclark22Other personalities joined in as well. Renowned shooting coach Lethal Shooter, aka Chris Matthews, praised Nike’s creativity. Clark’s signature sneaker is poised to be one of the most highly anticipated drops in women’s basketball.Clark first partnered with Nike in 2022 during her Iowa days through a lucrative NIL deal. When Clark entered the WNBA as the No. 1 pick in 2024, she signed a record-breaking $28 million agreement with the sportswear giant. The deal promised her own signature shoe.