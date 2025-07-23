  • home icon
  • "We are so blessed": Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow react to Caitlin Clark’s special gift for Iowa basketball 

By Joel Reyes
Published Jul 23, 2025 07:24 GMT
Caitlin Clark, Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin. Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark, Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin. Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark became Santa Claus to Callie Levin, Taylor Stremlow and the rest of Iowa's basketball teams on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes' women's basketball team posted the players' reactions to receiving special-edition Nike shoes from the Indiana Fever star on Instagram.

Clark gave Iowa's basketball teams the Caitlin Clark edition of the Nike Kobe V Protro. The shoes were in high demand, selling out in seconds after being released to the public for $190 in June. Clark made sure her fellow Hawkeyes got them also, spreading joy and cheer to Iowa's players ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season.

The Instagram post, which has already received more than 9,200 likes, included a caption that read:

"Our girl CC has us ready for the season."

The post drew reactions from Iowa stars Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow, who expressed their gratitude to Clark for the surprise gift.

Stremlow posted four heart emojis with her comment.

Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow commented on their team&#039;s Instagram post showing the Iowa Hawkeyes&#039; reactions to them receiving special-edition Nike shoes from Caitlin Clark. Source: Instagram/@iowawbb
Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow commented on their team's Instagram post showing the Iowa Hawkeyes' reactions to them receiving special-edition Nike shoes from Caitlin Clark. Source: Instagram/@iowawbb
"We are so blessed," Levin wrote.
Clark first debuted the Nike shoes last September during warmups ahead of an Indiana Fever game. The shoes' colorway is similar to the Fever's home jerseys that Clark and her teammates often wear. Hints of gold are seen throughout the shoe's design, which also features a navy upper and a crimson tongue.

How Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow fared for Iowa in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Callie Levin and Taylor Stremlow were part of the Iowa team that started the post-Caitlin Clark era of the Hawkeyes in the 2024-25 NCAA season. They managed to qualify for the 2025 NCAA Tournament after posting a 22-10 overall record in the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa&rsquo;s Taylor Stremlow looks to pass during a women&rsquo;s basketball practice on July 1, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Imagn
Iowa’s Taylor Stremlow looks to pass during a women’s basketball practice on July 1, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Imagn

Stremlow helped Iowa reach the second round of this year's March Madness, scoring 10 points off the bench in the Hawkeyes' 92-57 victory over Murray State. Levin added two points for the Hawkeyes, who arranged a round-of-32 clash with No. 3 seed Oklahoma.

The Sooners ended Iowa's NCAA title bid, recording a 96-62 win in the second round. Stremlow scored three points in the loss, while Levin went scoreless in her final game of the season for Iowa.

