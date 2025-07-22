UCLA's Lauren Betts drops 2-word reaction for her agent in celebration of black women sports agents

UCLA star Lauren Betts lauded her agent, expressing her support for black women sports agents, who are significantly underrepresented in the sports industry. On Monday, Diverse Representation shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone that black women have achieved as sports agents.&quot;There are less than 100 certified Black women sports agents in the U.S. Yet, Black women sports agents have negotiated over $1B in player contracts,&quot; the Instagram post reads. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt also featured pictures of several top athletes and their agents, including WNBA star A'ja Wilson and her agent Jade-Li English, NBA champion Kyrie Irving and Shetellia Riley Irving and Betts with her agent Kailey Edwards.Lauren Betts reposted her picture with Edwards to her Instagram story, adding a two-word caption.&quot;My girl,&quot; she wrote with a couple of white heart emojis.Screenshot via Instagram (@laurenmariebetts/IG)Betts signed with Edwards and William Morris Endeavor last October for NIL representation. The senior-to-be center is one of the top players in college, having averaged 20.2 points per game for the UCLA Bruins last season and leading them to a Final Four run.Lauren Betts signs NIL partnership with UnrivaledRepresented by WME, Lauren Betts joined Unrivaled through an NIL partnership on Saturday. In an announcement made over social media, Unrivaled revealed Betts as one of the 14 female college hoopers to sign with the brand as part of the 2025 class.Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the 3v3 league also signed Betts' sister and incoming UCLA freshman, Sienna Betts. Other notable hoopers include UConn's Azzi Fudd, USC's JuJu Watkins, LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo.Per On3, Betts inked an NIL deal with Under Armour in March. She also signed another lucrative deal with La Victoria Brand in April.The Colorado native will play her final season with the Bruins before entering the 2026 WNBA draft next season, where she is projected to be a top pick.Also Read: UCLA star Lauren Betts pens emotional message as “piece of her heart” set for a move to Rutgers