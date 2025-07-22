UCLA star Lauren Betts shares 'Day 3' progress of her new hobby

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:15 GMT
UCLA star Lauren Betts
UCLA star Lauren Betts - Source: Getty

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts is making use of the offseason to broaden her horizons and venture into new hobbies. She keeps her fans updated on her newly kindled interest in DJing on social media.

On Monday, Betts uploaded a video on her Instagram story of her mixing music with a text overlay that read "Day 3."

In the video, she can be seen nodding her head to the beat while mixing songs with a DJ setup.

"DJ lo in the works," Betts captioned the story.
Screenshot via Instagram (@laurenmariebetts/IG)

Lauren Betts is coming off a strong junior season with UCLA. She enjoyed her best college year in 2024-25, putting up 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 64.8%. The Bruins advanced to the Final Four for the first time in the school's history on the back of her performance.

Betts will return to Westwood for her senior year, where she will look to lead the Bruins to another deep March Madness run.

Cori Close claims Lauren Betts has the tools to be No. 1 WNBA pick next year

UCLA coach Cori Close is not doubting that her star center Lauren Betts has the potential to be the top pick in next year's WNBA draft. In an interview with Rick Pizzo on the B1G Today, Close made a case for why Betts should be the No. 1 pick.

"She's a generational player, and I know that term gets thrown around a lot. I have not used it with anyone else I've coached," Close said. "She has the mobility of a guard, an incredible basketball IQ, and great touch. She's competitive. So, you know, the only person that can get in the way of Lauren Betts being the number one pick next year is herself."
According to Michael Voepel of ESPN, Betts is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 draft. UConn's Azzi Fudd and TCU's Olivia Miles are the other potential top prospects.

ALSO READ: UCLA star Lauren Betts pens emotional message as “piece of her heart” set for a move to Rutgers

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

