UCLA star Lauren Betts' sister Sienna reacts to San Antonio Spurs picking Carter Bryant

Sienna Betts shared her reaction to Carter Bryant being drafted by the Spurs in the NBA.

On Friday, the Spurs' Instagram page shared a post showing moments from the overall second pick, Dylan Harper, and Bryant's NBA draft. Harper, in a black suit, can be seen posing with the Spurs' cap and T-shirt. He can also be seen cheering off-stage and repeatedly saying "I'm very happy," as he expressed his feelings about the draft.

Bryant appears in a brown suit and gold chain around his neck as he poses with a basketball and the Spurs' cap.

In two words, Sienna Betts congratulated the forward on the draft.

"Congrats Carter!" she commented on the post.

Sienna Betts' comment on the Spurs' pick

Carter Bryant, selected 14th overall by the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, is a 6-foot-8, 3-and-D wing with great defensive instincts and high upside.

Though at Arizona, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench, his 37.1% shooting from deep and perimeter defense caught the attention of scouts. With a nearly 7-foot wingspan and ability to block three-point shots, he brings the kind of defensive versatility the Spurs have lacked.

Bryant grew up immersed in basketball, coached by his father through multiple high schools before becoming a McDonald’s All-American at Centennial. Off the court, he’s deeply connected to the deaf community, fluent in ASL, and planning camps to raise awareness and give back.

He has modelled his game after Kawhi Leonard. Paired with Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and Victor Wembanyama, Bryant could play an integral part of a lockdown defensive lineup.

Sienna Betts selected for the USA Basketball U19 Women's World Cup roster

Sienna Betts, a five-star 2025 recruit, is named to the USA Basketball U19 Women’s National Team set to compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup from July 12 to July 20 in Brno, Czech Republic.

Other high school standouts who made the team are Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall, Jerzy Robinson, Addison Bjorn, and Sydney Douglas. Bjorn and Robinson are both two-time gold medalists from past FIBA tournaments.

The Americans are grouped with Israel, Hungary, and Korea for the tournament’s opening round. The coaching staff includes Teri Moren (Indiana), Jose Fernandez (South Florida), and Niele Ivey (Notre Dame), who previously led the USA U18 team to gold in 2024.

Betts and her teammates aim to continue USA Basketball’s dominance on the U19 stage.

