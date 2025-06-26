San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineup and depth chart after Dylan Harper pick becomes official

The San Antonio Spurs went into the 2025 NBA draft owning the No. 2 and No. 14 picks. Spurs president of basketball operations Gregg Popovich used them to get Dylan Harper from Rutgers and Carter Bryant out of Arizona. With 10 players signed for the 2025-26 season, the Spurs added two young talents to the roster.
The Spurs continued to retool the lineup around prized center Victor Wembanyama. Despite persistent trade rumors, Pop kept the No. 2 pick to draft the19-year-old Harper, a 6-foot-6 guard, predicted by draft experts to become an All-Star.
The icing on the cake was also 19-year-old Bryant, a 3-and-D prototype the Spurs and every NBA team covet.Wembanyama's supporting cast has gotten even younger but undeniably more talented after the draft.
Here is the Spurs’ depth chart after the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.
The Spurs traded this year's No. 38 pick to the Indiana Pacers for second-round talent in 2026 and cash considerations. Unless Popovich trades back for a Thursday pick, the Spurs could look to free agency to bolster the roster.
The core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson is an exciting and young group. Adding Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant could help return the Spurs to their glory days.
Gregg Popovich will continue to restructure the 12-man roster in the offseason. The San Antonio Spurs are heavy on the perimeter but sorely lack size and depth in the frontcourt. Pop could address those needs in free agency if he is done with the draft.
Fans react to San Antonio Spurs' first-round draft haul
The San Antonio Spurs look to compete next season but also keep their eye on the future. Following the addition of Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, the team has more talent to challenge the elite teams and potentially remain relevant in the coming years.
Fans react to the Spurs' drafting of Harper and Bryant on Wednesday.
Dylan Harper knocked down 33.3% of his 3-pointers, well below the NBA's 36.0% last season. Still, the San Antonio Spurs turned down reported trade offers to get the former Rutgers stars. How Harper will fit into a lineup with other inconsistent shooters will be interesting.
As an off-the-bench player with potential two-way impact, Carter Bryant is considered a steal for the Spurs.
Spurs fans are excited and hailed the team's drafting. They can't wait to see how the two youngers can help the team end a six-year playoff drought.
