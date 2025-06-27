  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Spurs' draftee Carter Bryant and 3 other 2025 NBA Draft picks who played high school basketball in California

Spurs' draftee Carter Bryant and 3 other 2025 NBA Draft picks who played high school basketball in California

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jun 27, 2025 15:29 GMT
Image Source: Imagn - Carter Bryant and Cedric Coward
Image Source: Imagn - Carter Bryant and Cedric Coward

The 2025 NBA draft has come and gone after 59 selections were made over the course of Wednesday and Thursday night. Players were drafted from colleges all across the nation. However, what is not paid attention to as much is where the players went to high school.

Ad

Florida had the most representation in the 2025 NBA draft, with seven players who went to high school there getting drafted. However, California came in second with four players from the Golden State. Two players were selected in the first round and two in the second round.

The 4 players from California selected in the 2025 NBA draft

#1 Cedric Coward

The first native of California to be taken off the board was Cedric Coward from Washington State. He was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 11th pick in the first round after a pick swap with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Memphis traded up to acquire the 11th pick from Portland, sending the 16th pick to the Trail Blazers, along with a future first-round pick and two second-round picks. It was a bold move by the Grizzlies to get a player they think can have an impact immediately.

Coward was limited this past season because of injuries, only appearing in six games for Washington State. In those games, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Ad

#2 Carter Bryant

Carter Bryant was drafted a few picks later by the San Antonio Spurs. With the 14th pick, the Spurs drafted the talented forward from the Arizona Wildcats. Bryant was a one-and-done player, only completing one college season before declaring for the NBA draft. This past season, he averaged 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 bpg.

#3 Kobe Sanders

Another player from California did not get drafted until the second round. The New York Knicks selected Kobe Sanders with the 50th pick before immediately trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a pick swap.

Ad

Sanders played five seasons in college, most recently for the Nevada Wolf Pack. In his final season, he averaged 15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.5 apg and 1.1 spg.

#4 Jahmai Mashack

Jahmai Mashack was the final California player selected in the draft, and the final player taken in the 2025 NBA draft entirely. He was the 59th pick in the draft, selected by the Houston Rockets. However, he was immediately traded to Memphis. He is coming off a season where he averaged 6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.7 spg for the Tennessee Volunteers.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications