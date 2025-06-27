Spurs' draftee Carter Bryant and 3 other 2025 NBA Draft picks who played high school basketball in California

The 2025 NBA draft has come and gone after 59 selections were made over the course of Wednesday and Thursday night. Players were drafted from colleges all across the nation. However, what is not paid attention to as much is where the players went to high school.

Ad

Florida had the most representation in the 2025 NBA draft, with seven players who went to high school there getting drafted. However, California came in second with four players from the Golden State. Two players were selected in the first round and two in the second round.

The 4 players from California selected in the 2025 NBA draft

#1 Cedric Coward

The first native of California to be taken off the board was Cedric Coward from Washington State. He was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 11th pick in the first round after a pick swap with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

Trending

Memphis traded up to acquire the 11th pick from Portland, sending the 16th pick to the Trail Blazers, along with a future first-round pick and two second-round picks. It was a bold move by the Grizzlies to get a player they think can have an impact immediately.

Coward was limited this past season because of injuries, only appearing in six games for Washington State. In those games, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

Ad

#2 Carter Bryant

Carter Bryant was drafted a few picks later by the San Antonio Spurs. With the 14th pick, the Spurs drafted the talented forward from the Arizona Wildcats. Bryant was a one-and-done player, only completing one college season before declaring for the NBA draft. This past season, he averaged 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 bpg.

#3 Kobe Sanders

Another player from California did not get drafted until the second round. The New York Knicks selected Kobe Sanders with the 50th pick before immediately trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a pick swap.

Ad

Sanders played five seasons in college, most recently for the Nevada Wolf Pack. In his final season, he averaged 15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.5 apg and 1.1 spg.

#4 Jahmai Mashack

Jahmai Mashack was the final California player selected in the draft, and the final player taken in the 2025 NBA draft entirely. He was the 59th pick in the draft, selected by the Houston Rockets. However, he was immediately traded to Memphis. He is coming off a season where he averaged 6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.7 spg for the Tennessee Volunteers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.