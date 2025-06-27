Spurs' draftee Carter Bryant and 3 other 2025 NBA Draft picks who played high school basketball in California

The 2025 NBA draft has come and gone after 59 selections were made over the course of Wednesday and Thursday night. Players were drafted from colleges all across the nation. However, what is not paid attention to as much is where the players went to high school.
Florida had the most representation in the 2025 NBA draft, with seven players who went to high school there getting drafted. However, California came in second with four players from the Golden State. Two players were selected in the first round and two in the second round.
The 4 players from California selected in the 2025 NBA draft
#1 Cedric Coward
The first native of California to be taken off the board was Cedric Coward from Washington State. He was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 11th pick in the first round after a pick swap with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Memphis traded up to acquire the 11th pick from Portland, sending the 16th pick to the Trail Blazers, along with a future first-round pick and two second-round picks. It was a bold move by the Grizzlies to get a player they think can have an impact immediately.
Coward was limited this past season because of injuries, only appearing in six games for Washington State. In those games, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.
#2 Carter Bryant
Carter Bryant was drafted a few picks later by the San Antonio Spurs. With the 14th pick, the Spurs drafted the talented forward from the Arizona Wildcats. Bryant was a one-and-done player, only completing one college season before declaring for the NBA draft. This past season, he averaged 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 bpg.
#3 Kobe Sanders
Another player from California did not get drafted until the second round. The New York Knicks selected Kobe Sanders with the 50th pick before immediately trading him to the Los Angeles Clippers in a pick swap.
Sanders played five seasons in college, most recently for the Nevada Wolf Pack. In his final season, he averaged 15.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.5 apg and 1.1 spg.
#4 Jahmai Mashack
Jahmai Mashack was the final California player selected in the draft, and the final player taken in the 2025 NBA draft entirely. He was the 59th pick in the draft, selected by the Houston Rockets. However, he was immediately traded to Memphis. He is coming off a season where he averaged 6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.7 spg for the Tennessee Volunteers.
