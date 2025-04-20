UConn hoopers Kamorea Arnold & Ice Brady react to Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft after-party snaps

After being selected No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers had reason to celebrate. The former UConn star on Saturday gave fans a glimpse of her post-draft festivities.
Bueckers let loose at her after-party and shared photos that stirred reactions from her former UConn teammates. Kamorea Arnold and Ice Brady couldn’t hold back their excitement for their ex-teammate.
“Twas a night w/ my people🥂 Thank you @nike,” Bueckers captioned her post.
Decked out in a blue cap, white shirt, and plaid trousers, Bueckers looked lively in a series of Instagram photos from her post-draft celebration. One image showed her posing on a bed, another featured her with friends, and a third captured her dancing in a packed room. Kamorea Arnold and Ice Brady took to the comments section to show their excitement.
“Family,” Arnold commented.
“vibes vibes vibes!!!,” Brady wrote.
Paige Bueckers leaves behind a stellar collegiate career. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 53.1% during her time at UConn. She finished her career with 2,439 points, 579 rebounds, 559 assists, 258 steals and 104 blocks.
Paige Bueckers plots hair transformation ahead of WNBA debut
As she gears up for her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers hinted at a change to her signature hairstyle. On Friday, she posted a poll in partnership with hair color brand Madison Reed, asking fans what shade she should try next.
"I’ve been thinking…it’s about time for ya girl to switch up her signature hair," Bueckers wrote. "WHAT SHADE SHOULD I DO NEXT?"
Her poll offered three options: pink, purple or blonde.
Bueckers followed up with another post featuring Madison Reed’s purple hair shade, asking fans to help name a potential new addition to the brand’s ColorWonder line.
“If I had a signature ColorWonder shade in purple, what would you name it?” Bueckers wrote.
In a post-draft interview with People, Bueckers hinted at a possible change in hairstyle, saying she would take a break from the braids.
“I think maybe a little slick-back ponytail might be the wave, maybe bun ponytail,” Bueckers said. “But I need to give my hair a break and let it breathe a little bit. So, a break from the braids.”
Bueckers makes her regular-season debut for the Wings on May 17 against the Minnesota Lynx.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here