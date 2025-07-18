UConn's Azzi Fudd announces new venture launch on "shared mission" with Stephen Curry

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is embarking on a new venture that extends beyond the basketball court, partnering with NBA star Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media and iHeart Podcast Network to launch a new podcast.

"Fudd Around and Find Out" will feature Fudd as the host, delving into a range of topics from sports and business to personal growth, offering listeners insights into her multifaceted life as an athlete and entrepreneur.

Unanimous Media announced the show on Instagram on Thursday, noting the podcast, co-produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, builds on the company's "shared mission to elevate new storytellers and perspectives in sports."

Fudd has developed a close relationship with Curry over the years, first meeting him at a basketball camp as a kid. In December 2021, she signed with Curry's SC30 Inc. for representation.

Curry had referred to Fudd as the future face of women's basketball when she signed with his company. His words turned prophetic as Fudd led UConn to national championship glory last season. He has continued to be a mentor, offering guidance and support as Fudd navigates her burgeoning career..

Azzi Fudd shares how Stephen Curry helped bring her dream alive

UConn senior Azzi Fudd is keeping busy in the offseason— attending WNBA games to support her former teammate Paige Bueckers, working out, traveling with her family, pursuing NIL ventures and preparing for her new podcast.

In a press release, Fudd shared that her upcoming podcast is a dream come true, with Curry's help.

"I’m beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media as we launch 'Fudd Around And Find Out' with iHeart Women’s Sports," Fudd said. "This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self — athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game — and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard ... This has been a dream in the making and I truly can’t wait for the world to… 'Fudd Around And Find Out..'"

Azzi Fudd revealed on her Instagram story that the first episode of "Fudd Around and Find Out" will air on August 7.

Also Read: When Azzi Fudd narrated how she 'almost beat' Steph Curry at his camp

