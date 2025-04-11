When Azzi Fudd narrated how she 'almost beat' Steph Curry at his camp

UConn star Azzi Fudd stepped up for the No. 2-seeded Huskies in their national championship win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday evening. She tallied 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in the 82-59 win, and for her efforts, Fudd was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

This season was Fudd's most productive since she joined the Huskies as the nation's highest-ranked prospect. Fudd had made her name at one of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's "SC30 Select" camp in 2018 when she became the first female prospect alongside Cameron Brink to be included.

Fudd and Curry have maintained a strong relationship, and during a 2020 segment of "Overtime," the Huskies star revealed how she almost beat Curry in a shooting competition during the camp (2:40).

"I'm Azzi Fudd and today I'm gonna tell you when I almost beat the best shooter in the world," Fudd said. "After the warm-up, they had us do the shooting competition. I let the boys go first and I shot pretty well and tied for second place.

"They put us in the finals of who was gonna be in the shooting competition the next day and they called my name."

Fudd detailed how she beat Brian Antoine in the campers' finals, but she still had to reckon with Curry's shooting as well.

"What I didn't know was that Steph was gonna shoot after me," Fudd said. "He missed a few of his first shots but then he got hot and made the rest of them. Steph beat me in that round but I won for the campers."

Azzi Fudd addresses "jealous' Steph Curry claim

Steph Curry supported Azzi Fudd when she tore her ACL two years ago by providing access to his doctors and specialists while also paying for some of the medical procedures. Curry further made Fudd the first student-athlete to sign with his SC30 Brand in 2022.

During a 2024 feature with ESPN, Curry paid Fudd the ultimate compliment by elevating her jump shot over his.

“It's kind of like a shooter's heaven when you watch that,” Curry said. “I kind of get jealous about it, because it looks prettier than mine. She (Fudd) gets pretty good lift on her jump shot compared to even me. I'm more kind of a toe-dominant shooter.

"Klay Thompson's more of a jump shooter like Azzi. But the balance is key just because you have to feel rooted into the ground to keep going to get lift, to get power.”

After winning the national championship with the Huskies, Fudd appeared on "TODAY" to respond to Curry's claim about her jumper.

“I feel like that's just wrong to say,” Azzi Fudd said. “It is the prettiest jump shot, but Steph's is top tier.”

Azzi Fudd had a stellar season for the Huskies averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She shot 47.4% from the field but shot a career-best 43.4% from beyond the arc.

