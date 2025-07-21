  • home icon
  UConn's Azzi Fudd leads $2.84 billion sports brand's practice camp takeover during WNBA All Star weekend

UConn’s Azzi Fudd leads $2.84 billion sports brand’s practice camp takeover during WNBA All Star weekend

By Joel Reyes
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:10 GMT
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd. Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers wasn't the only reason why Azzi Fudd made the trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, for this year's WNBA All-Star festivities. Under Armour Basketball's Instagram page posted photos on Sunday of Fudd spending time with young female hoopers during the company's "Breakthru 5 Plumberry" takeover event.

The kids were seen doing shooting and dribbling drills while wearing the "Plumberry" colorway of UA Breakthru 5. Under Armour, valued at $2.84 billion, according to Forbes, unveiled the shoes for Kelsey Plum to wear during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

The shoes drew inspiration from berry smoothies, one of Plum's favorite snacks. The UA Breakthru 5 "Plumberry" colorway features a light pink shade with speckles. According to Kicks on SI, the color effect is achieved by blending raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.

Plum put on a show while wearing her new shoes, scoring 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Team Collier's 151-131 victory over Team Clark in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game. She also contributed five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

Paige Bueckers, who also represented Team Collier in the showpiece event, struggled offensively in her first All-Star Game, scoring just six points in 22 minutes. The former UConn star shot 2-for-6, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. Bueckers did issue eight assists in the rout, though.

Azzi Fudd signs NIL deal with Unrivaled

UConn guard Azzi Fudd (#35). Photo: Imagn
The money is flowing for Azzi Fudd, who has signed several NIL deals during her college basketball career. She inked another contract recently, signing an NIL deal with Unrivaled, a 3x3 basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Fudd wasn't the only college basketball player signed by Unrivaled this month. The professional 3x3 league, which operates during the WNBA offseason, also signed JuJu Watkins, Sarah Strong, Kiki Rice, Syla Swords, Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts, Hannah Hidalgo, Audi Crooks, Olivia Miles, Ta'niya Latson, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Flau'Jae Johnson.

Fudd could play in Unrivaled starting in 2027. She's set to use her final year of eligiblity for UConn in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Fudd and the Huskies enter the upcoming campaign as the defending champions, having beaten South Carolina in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Edited by Bhargav
