Caitlin Clark shares insight about her relationship with Paige Bueckers: "Wouldn't say we're best of friends"

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are two of the biggest names in the WNBA right now. Both stars had a similar career ascent, asserting their place among the best in women's basketball at the collegiate level. On Sunday, Bueckers and Clark faced each other for the first time as pros in one of the biggest games of the season.

The No. 1 picks in the 2024 and 2025 WNBA drafts have battled out in college, but share high regard for each other. Ahead of the highly anticipated Wings vs. Fever contest, Clark was asked about her relationship and if there was any friendship with Bueckers.

"We've always been friends. I wouldn't say we’re best friends and talk all the time," Clark said. "It's hard when you end up going your separate ways and are at different colleges...I've always been a fan of hers and always been supportive."

Caitlin Clark also heaped praise for Paige Bueckers' fearless attitude as a competitor and her leadership skills at UConn, and now with the Dallas Wings.

The last time Clark and Bueckers faced each other was in the 2024 Final Four. Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies 71-69. Despite Clark's valiant effort, USC defeated Iowa in the championship game. Bueckers eventually won the title in 2025, defeating USC in the championship game.

Caitlin Clark shines in Fever blowout win against Paige Bueckers' Wings

Caitlin Clark had a big game in the Sunday calendar matchup between her Indiana Fever and Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings. Although the Fever star struggled to score, she registered two season-highs in the game.

Clark scored seven points in the first quarter, but continued to struggle in the remaining three quarters. However, she quickly shifted her role to an elite playmaker.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year had a season-high 13 assists in the blowout win over Bueckers' Wings. She was impactful on the defensive end as well, registering a season-high 5 steals.

Clark also had just two turnovers — totaling just four turnovers in the last two games — her lowest total in a two-game span. She had 14 points while making 33.3% of her field goals, including 28.6% of her 3-point shots.

On the other hand, Bueckers had an efficient game-high 21 points, shooting 60.0% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line. She also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will face each other again on Aug. 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

