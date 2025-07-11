“Y’all better chill on me”: Paige Bueckers defends her gummy overload choices as her date with girlfriend Azzi Fudd goes viral

Paige Bueckers has been dating her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd, and has been dropping some couple goals moments. On Friday, the Dallas Wings star posted a glimpse of her date with Fudd. They were also joined by Wings guard Aziaha James.

The Wings star posted pictures of her outing on her Instagram story. The first photo featured four hands holding four cups from Andy's Frozen Custard. Bueckers had gotten herself another layer of gummy worms added to her cup.

Bueckers' IG Story [Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

In Bueckers' subsequent IG story, she posted a picture of another purchase of the dessert. She got the classic "Dirt and Worms" cup, made with a layer of chocolate pudding at the bottom, topped with a layer of crushed chocolate cookies and a few colorful gummy worms on the top.

In the caption, Bueckers defended her sweet tooth and hilariously asked her fans and followers to go easy on her.

"Don't knock it till you try it," Bueckers wrote. "Yall better chill on me 😂 it's a good mix of textures, flavors, and temperatures 😭."

Bueckers' IG Story [Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

The former teammates have been in a relationship long before Fudd seemingly confirmed their relationship through an Instagram story last month. Fudd posted a mirror selfie while getting her hair done, but on the back of her phone cover, the text in pink read "Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend."

Fudd has also attended some of Paige Bueckers' games this season. Fudd will play one more season with the UConn Huskies before she joins the WNBA draft next year.

Paige Bueckers gets Azzi Fudd to choose the prettiest shoes for her

Paige Bueckers is a big sneaker fan, but she trusts her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, when it comes to choosing shoes for her. In a recent conversation with Bleacher Report Kicks, the Dallas Wings star revealed that Fudd always picks the shoe she wears for her next game.

"I usually get like two, three, four, five shoes grouped together and then I actually call Azzi and have her pick them," Bueckers said on June 27 (Timestamp: 5:53). "So she’s been doing a good job of picking the prettiest ones. ... Azzi is like my basketball shoe stylist."

The WNBA rookie also hinted at a possible collaboration with Devin Booker's signature Nike shoes. She revealed that she wore Booker's signature sneakers when she played the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix, but the NBA star wasn't there. She later added that it would be "cool" to collaborate with the NBA star.

