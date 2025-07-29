UConn’s Kayleigh Heckel drops 4-word reaction to teammates KK Arnold and Kelis Fisher’s link up with Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge 

Kayleigh Heckel gave a wholesome reaction to new teammates KK Arnold and Kelis Fisher meeting Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge.On Monday, Kelis Fisher posted images from the Overtime Swish Dreams event. The cover photo showed the UConn stars posing with the Cambridge team. Other photos included the Pauldo twins, Mya and Mia, who will debut with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeckel Kayleigh, who has transferred to UConn from USC for the 2025-26 season, reshared Fisher's post on her Instagram story.&quot;aw love these 3,&quot; Kayleigh captioned the post.Kayleigh Heckel via Instagram StoriesIn her freshman year, the 5-foot-9 guard played in 34 games with seven starts for the Trojans, averaging 16.9 minutes per game. She posted 6.1 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 78.3% from the free-throw line.In the Sweet 16 win over Kansas State, Heckel combined with fellow freshmen Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell to score 45 of USC’s 67 points (67.2%), with eight points from Heckel.The four-star recruit entered the transfer portal in April after the Trojans’ Elite Eight loss to the Huskies in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She committed to UConn in May. Just a month into summer workouts at UConn, Heckel said during a press conference:“It’s the place I need to be, and it’s the place that I think I can become the best version of myself.”Talking about the difference in the program’s intensity and culture, she said:“(The intensity) is a lot higher than where I was previously at… I’m just excited that there’s people that really care about my development.”Heckel also praised her new teammates and environment.“I think I already feel the love here… we just really want to be a part of each other’s success,&quot; she said.Meanwhile, USC has seen four transfers and two of its key players leave for the WNBA.Kayleigh Heckel helps Team USA win Gold at 2025 FIBA U19 World CupKayleigh Heckel played a key role in Team USA’s undefeated run at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. The U.S. beat Australia 88–76 in the final. Heckel contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the game.She started all seven games, averaging nine points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. This is her second international gold medal, following her win at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup.