UConn's KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel and more gush over Morgan Cheli's snaps in glamorous outfit

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:58 GMT
KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel gush over Morgan Cheli
KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel gush over Morgan Cheli's IG snaps - Source: Imagn

UConn Huskies guard Morgan Cheli posted a series of photos on Instagram from her family trip, drawing attention from teammates, including KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel, who lauded her attire.

On Thursday, Cheli shared an Instagram carousel featuring her family and individual shots of her outfit. She didn't give away the location where the pictures were taken. But the garden and structure in the second slide appear to be at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, an opulent resort on the Kohala coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

"Just another day in paradise 🌅," Cheli wrote.
The word choice "paradise" echoes a common descriptor for the Hawaiian Islands.

Several of Morgan Cheli's teammates responded to her post, sharing their reactions to the pictures.

"MORGANNNNNNN THIS IS TEAAAAAAAAAA😍😍😍," Kayleigh Heckel wrote.
"MOMO ATE😍," KK Arnold commented.
"Okayyyy😍," Ashlynn Shade added.
"DONT HURT EM," Sarah Strong chimed in.
Screenshot via Instagram (@morgancheli/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@morgancheli/IG)

The pictures showed Cheli with her parents, Tom and Leah Cheli, brother Mack and sister Emma. Morgan is the youngest of the Cheli siblings.

Morgan Cheli credits her siblings for shaping her early drive and competitiveness

From an early age, Morgan Cheli exhibited a profound competitive drive, largely fostered by interactions with her older siblings.

Her eldest sibling, Mack, seven years older, played baseball at Chapman University, winning a national championship. He's now an account manager at The Trade Desk, Inc. in San Francisco.

Despite the siblings pursuing careers outside professional athletics, their early influence instilled in Cheli a deep-seated competitive spirit that became foundational to her athletic career.

"I loved competing against them," Cheli said (via CT Insider). "They definitely went easy on me and so they get a lot of credit for that and my competitiveness. My dad, he really ignited my passion for basketball."
Cheli played high school basketball at Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, where she excelled as a highly touted prospect. She was one of three five-star recruits to join the UConn Huskies last year, including Sarah Strong and Allie Ziebell.

As a freshman, Cheli had limited playing time, averaging 13.3 minutes per game, and contributed 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

Also Read: UConn Husky Morgan Cheli shows love to Belle Bramer's huge milestone for 2025 Germany Universiade

