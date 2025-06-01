UConn's Liam McNeeley, Rutgers' Dylan Harper and more react as Rob Wright shares snaps from intense workout session

Baylor transfer Rob Wright joined Kevin Young's BYU Cougars in April after just one season with the Bears. The freshman guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds, starting 21 games, last season.

On Saturday, Wright posted a series of photos from his workout session on Instagram.

"loading… #PG1," Wright captioned the post.

It featured Wright shooting and lifting weights in BYU gear in the gym with Lovell Kosh, his trainer and conditioning coach.

Numerous past and current college basketball players commented on his post, including UConn's Liam McNeeley, Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.

"The goods," McNeeley wrote.

"Strong ahh," Edgecombe commented.

"Robertttt," Harper added.

"Yessirski," chimed in Tyler Mrus, an Idaho transfer who joined BYU this offseason.

Screenshot via Instagram (@robertwr1ght/IG)

Meanwhile, Rob Wright is gearing up for his sophomore season and will look to play a key role for the Cougars under Kevin Young. The team has also added four-star transfer Kennard Davis from Southern Illinois, along with AJ Dybantsa, the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class.

Rob Wright talked about his move and how he fits with BYU

As a five-star transfer according to 247Sports, Rob Wright is expected to come in and fit into the program seamlessly. He entered the transfer portal on April 7 and committed to BYU three days later.

Speaking with BYUtv Sports Nation after his commitment, Wright discussed his decision to join the Cougars and shared what fans could expect from him.

"I believe in the way Kevin Young wants to play," Wright said. "He loves small guards who can play fast-paced basketball, get guys involved, and also score. With him having coached a guy like Chris Paul, and me being somewhat similar to that style, I think it's a great fit."

Rob Wright also mentioned that the Cougars' style of play is attractive to him and recalled the time he played against them last season with Baylor. He recorded 22 points, six assists and four rebounds in that game, which ended in a 93-89 BYU victory.

The Cougars finished 26-10 overall and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Young's first season in Provo. Wright's primary aspiration for next season is to replicate that success and go even further,while also enhancing his game and getting ready for the NBA.

