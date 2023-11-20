UFC's Chael Sonnen takes a subtle dig at media house for calling Angel Reese "star" as alleged LSU suspension corners 'Bayou Barbie' in CBB world

LSU All-America forward Angel Reese sat out the Tigers' last outing against Southeastern Louisiana and was previously taken out mid-game against Kent State despite scoring 11 points in 13 minutes. Rumors started running online that the player had been suspended due to her low GPA.

The drama started due to a social media fight between Reese's mother, Angel Webb, a former basketball player, and Kia Brooks, the mom of sophomore Flau'jae Johnson.

In the back and forth on Instagram Stories, Webb posted about a message she had received, and in turn, Brooks accused Angel Reese of having a 2.0 GPA.

Expand Tweet

The situation caught the eye of former UFC fighter and current ESPN MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, who replied to a post of the news by posting, "Star. Typo?" in a jab at Reese.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese responds to low GPA and suspension rumors

Reese quickly answered the rumors that supposedly prevented her from featuring with the LSU Lady Tigers. She took to her X account and wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read."

Expand Tweet

When pressed to comment on Reese's absence before the Lions game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said little to the media about the situation.

"You want me to explain why? It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform," Mulkey said. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later."

The cryptic remarks have only stoked the fire of the rumor mill that has gone into overdrive with fan theories.

Who's Angel Reese? Exploring the career of LSU Tigers forward

Angel Reese is a forward for the LSU Tigers women's basketball. She has been nicknamed the "Bayou Barbie" by her fans and helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA women's national title. She also earned Unanimous First Team All-American, SEC All-Defensive Team and First Team All-SEC honors, as well as the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player last year.

She started her career in Maryland before transferring to the Baton Rouge school. At Maryland, she also earned First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors.