US soccer superstar Trinity Rodman emotionally opens up on competitive bond with brother DJ Rodman: "So insane"

Some families have sports ingrained in their DNA. Trinity Rodman, the daughter of Dennis Rodman, has made her mark in the world of soccer, regardless of the alternative sport she could have chosen.

During an interview with US Soccer, Trinity Rodman, discussed her strong bond with her brother and USC star, DJ Rodman.

Though they have been mature enough to handle each other's professional support, Trinity reflects on the silly sibling bond they used to have as kids.

The Twitter page of the US soccer team has shared a snippet of Trinity's interview filled with unconditional love for her brother.

“Having a sibling that close and supporting each other in the little things and competing against each other in the silliest things is so insane to then look at where we are, and still see the little kid relationship that we used to have."

Trinity expressed her delight in witnessing her brother's athletic endeavors and considers it one of her favorite activities.

"One of my favorite things to do is watch my brother compete. Seeing him on the court is the best thing ever. I hit every single emotion during a game."

She added:

" I feel like I'm definitely his biggest hype woman; I'm cheering and yell at the refs even."

Why did DJ Rodman transfer to USC?

Currently, DJ Rodman is averaging 8.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with USC. Monetary pursuits are the biggest reason for DJ Rodman's transfer.

"I never want to worry about money again. And growing up, all we had to do was worry about money, ironically. Some people might not believe that, but it’s the reality, so. No bad talk about Washington State, but that’s a very small – and again, it’s not their fault – but it’s a very small market, and not a lot of publicity. So I don’t regret anything. I don’t regret any decision I make."

It might be hard to believe since he is the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman. But the USC guard claimed that his childhood was not filled with money and luxury, as they had to strive hard to earn money.

