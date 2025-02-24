USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb hypes JuJu Watkins’ grand mural with Nike in LA

JuJu Watkins showcased which school in Los Angeles runs the city on Feb. 13 when the No. 6 USC Trojans defeated No. 1 UCLA Bruins 71-60. Watkins scored 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists in 39 minutes of action on 46.2% shooting. Days later, Nike honored the sophomore's talent via murals of her in LA.

Ad

USC WBB highlighted it on its Instagram handle, noting that it is only the beginning of Watkins' career. The post also acknowledged that the late Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's murals were once painted at Hotel Figueroa, shedding light on the magnitude of Nike's gesture.

With that, Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb congratulated her star player by reposting the program's post on her Instagram story.

"In her city. So very amazing @nikebasketball @jujubballin," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Southern California coach Lindsay Gottlieb congratulates Watkins on her mural | via @coachlindsayg/ig

Downtown Los Angeles, where JuJu Watkins' murals are, is just 20 minutes from Watts in South Los Angeles where she grew up. It is a great honor by Nike to the star guard, who rejected multiple offers from notable programs to stay near home.

Ad

The murals began nearly a week ago, with multiple fans posting videos and photos of incomplete artwork on social media. Eddie Lopez is one of the artists who worked on the murals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watkins is currently under a multiyear contract extension with Nike.

She is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that handles players like LeBron James and Lonzo Ball. Her negotiation with Nike was spearheaded by Watkins' team and CEO Rich Paul.

JuJu Watkins will have to prove USC's dominance once again this season

The UCLA Bruins will come back stronger and more willed to redeem their loss to the USC Trojans in their season finale on Mar. 1. The Feb. 13 game, packed with celebrities, was intense from the tip-off.

Ad

Lauren Betts helped the visitors control the momentum after the break. However, JuJu Watkins and company stepped up on the defensive end, churning a 24-8 fourth-quarter run to win the game.

The weekend's contest promises the same energy. However, this time, the Trojans will be without the home-court advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback