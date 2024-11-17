USC’s JuJu Watkins drops two-word message on Phil Handy becoming an Unrivaled head coach

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins was one of the many who reacted to the news of Phil Handy becoming a head coach in the Unrivaled league. Watkins was appreciative of the news and posted a two-word message on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"The greatest!!!" JuJu Watkins wrote.

JuJu Watkins reacts to Phil Hay becoming the head coach of 'Unrivaled' (@jujubballin)

Watkins, like a lot of hoops fans, has a lot of admiration for Phil Handy, who served as an assistant coach and a player development trainer during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

However, he left the Lakers in the off-season after JJ Reddick was hired as the new head coach and opted to overhaul his coaching staff. The 53-year-old has now decided to serve as a head coach for the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league that will launch in 2025.

Unrivaled was founded by WNBA icons Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart and offers the top female talent in America an alternative to playing overseas. The main goal of the basketball league is to retain the services of the best women hoopers in the country while also giving them a chance to earn competitive salaries during the WNBA offseason.

Phil Handy will be joined by other top coaches such as Teresa Weatherspoon, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, Andrew Wade, and DJ Sackmann. They will take charge of their respective teams, going by the names of Lace, Phantom, Vinyl, Lunar Owls, Mist, and Rose.

The draft will take place on November 20 when all the head coaches are expected to finalize their sides.

JuJu Watkins's impressive season at USC so far

JuJu Watkins helped USC improve its winning record to 4-0 after the Trojans earned a blowout 81-50 win against the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday. The 19-year-old dropped 22 points and 5 dimes while also securing 5 rebounds during the game.

The USC sophomore guard has played well this season as she is averaging 32.5 minutes, 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. However, Watkins has been far from efficient on the offensive end of the floor as she has made just 42% of her field goal attempts and is shooting only 21.7% from behind the three-point line.

JuJu Watkins and her USC Trojans have an exciting match-up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball to look forward to on Saturday, November 23.

