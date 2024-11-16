LA Lakers injury report (Nov. 16): Exploring Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura’s status

The LA Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in one of the five regular season games scheduled on Saturday. The Lakers have started the season with an 8-4 record and are on a four-game winning streak. They won against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, 120-115.

LA has been buoyed by four straight triple-doubles from LeBron James and a red-hot start to the season from superstar center Anthony Davis, who is averaging 31.1 points, including 57.1% from the field, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 11 games.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with several injuries and are 13th in the Western Conference with a 4-9 record. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Herb Jones are all sidelined.

As for the LA Lakers' injury report, the team missed Rui Hachimura's services in the win over the Spurs with an ankle injury. He is still listed as day-to-day.

Davis, who is dealing with a left eye injury after it was poked during the game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, played against the Spurs and is expected to see action versus the Pelicans as well.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Head-To-Head Record

The Lakers hold a 7-3 record against the Pelicans in their last 10 matchups. In those 10 games, Anthony Davis averaged 24.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, including a 35-point, 17-rebound performance in March 2023.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at Smoothie King Center. Fans can catch the game via live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, or by watching on TV. The home broadcast will be on GCSEN TV, while the away broadcast will be on Spectrum SportsNet.

