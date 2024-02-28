USC's JuJu Watkins set to break unique NCAA all-time record amid Caitlin Clark comparison hype

USC's star freshman, Juju Watkins, is piling records on her resume. The 2023–2024 regular season of the NCAA is almost at its end. But the college basketball landscape is busy as ever, with players making back-to-back records.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark is grabbing every accomplishment on her way. She has just 51 points to score to become the NCAA's leading scorer. But she isn't the only one traveling on the mission of creating history.

USC's star recruit, Juju Watkins, is also on the path to glory, as she is trailing on the record to become the leading freshman scorer in the NCAA.

The latest update, as reported by Thuc Nhi Nguyen from The Los Angeles Times, states that the season total of the 6'2" Sierra Canyon School player has now reached an impressive 705 points. It is a new record for USC freshmen, surpassing Paula McGee's previous record.

With 705 points on her resume, Juju Watkins is going to need another 193 points and at least seven games to surpass the all-time leading freshman scorer, Tina Hutchinson.

Hutchison played for San Diego State and is currently at the top with 898 points.

JuJu Watkins, with her exceptional performance, is solidifying her position as one of the most remarkable players in USC history. In her first year as a freshman, she has already amassed an impressive record of 12 games with 30 points or more.

With a total of 705 points, she has officially become the highest-scoring freshman in the program. As of now she has four games left on her schedule for the regular season.

Watkins has established herself as one of the most exceptional freshmen in a class that has been hailed as transformative.

Juju Watkins vs Caitlin Clark: A run-on stats

Juju Watkins has been putting up impressive numbers through her first 25 contests this season. She is currently averaging 28.2 points per game, shooting 41.6 from the field, 34.8 from beyond the arc, and 86.1 from the free-throw line.

She is currently ranked second in statistics, only trailing behind Iowa Hawkeyes star senior guard Caitlin Clark, who has recorded seven rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Caitlin Clark has been an exceptional player for Iowa, averaging an impressive 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in 126 games. With a remarkable career total of 3,569 points, she has recently overtaken Kelsey Plum to become the leading scorer in the history of NCAA women's basketball.

Considering the comparison, Juju Watkins has a long way to go from where Caitlin Clark stands now.