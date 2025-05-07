USC socials flex star-studded guest lineup in end-of-season photo dump ft. Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, and more

The USC Trojans have always attracted several celebrities to their games, from basketball to football. Former USC coach Pete Carroll presided over the boom of celebrities attending Trojans games when he elevated the team to elite status during his tenure between 2001 and 2009.

In the past few years, the hype has shifted to the Trojans' women's basketball team after the emergence of popular star JuJu Watkins who has elevated Lindsay Gottlieb's team to one of the best sides in the country. The Galen Center has seen throngs of celebrities over the past two years during Trojans' games.

On Tuesday, the Trojans flexed about their attraction as a celebrity magnet with a collage on Instagram of all the famous names that have attended games in the past year. Included were repeat attendees, actor Michael B. Jordan, rapper Snoop Dogg, comedian Kevin Hart, footballer Jayden Daniels and Vanessa Bryant, among others.

The post was captioned:

"Stars are always out at Galen. USC is 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝙇𝘼𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘. 🤩."

On the men's side, several celebrities attended Trojans games when Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James played for the team during the 2023-2024 season, before departing for the league.

USC celebrity culture stuns JuJu Watkins

Several USC Trojans student-athletes have been stunned by the massive celebrity culture at the university which is located in America's second-largest city with proximity to Hollywood. The latest player to share her fascination with all the celebrities attending USC games was JuJu Watkins during a news conference after the Trojans beat the-then No. 1 UCLA Bruins 71-60 in February.

"I mean it's really a dream come true, not to shout out anybody but Sanaa Lathan, OG Monica in the crowd, Issa Rae, Kevin Hart, it was just an amazing crowd and grateful for all the fans," JuJu Watkins said (4:18).

"When you have people like that show up, you can't disappoint. So, shout out Monica for that but yeah, I'm really just like a kid out there and just living out my dreams for real."

Not only do the Trojans attract celebrities, but they have also fostered more than a fair share. Notable names like Tom Selleck, Neil Armstrong, Will Ferrell and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson among several others all trace their roots to the university.

Of the Trojans' alumni, 29 have gone on to become billionaires. Furthermore, before the 2024 Paris Olympics, former USC student-athletes had won 326 Olympics medals (153 golds, 96 silvers and 77 bronzes) according to the school's website.

