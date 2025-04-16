"Pete is the GOAT": USC fans amazed by coach Pete Carroll's special gesture for Trojans despite NFL duties

After a long association with the Seattle Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll was appointed the Las Vegas Raiders coach in January. Carroll is also renowned for making the USC Trojans a college football power in the 2000s after winning two national titles with the program.
Carroll has continued his association with USC by teaching a class titled "Game is Life" every week. He reportedly commutes from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to fulfill his weekly duties despite the burdens of being an NFL coach.
The class, which is offered by the Marshall School of Business, is aimed at teaching students how to thrive after school, and Carroll invites various famous personalities to share their perspectives on life with the students.
During a Q&A session with reporters at the NFL league meeting in Florida last week, Carroll highlighted his USC class as one of his biggest interests.
"The class I'm teaching at USC," Pete Carroll said, "and all of the opportunities to communicate and also to receive information from young people at school as well as the people that have become part of that class, too. I said I was going to be here for them and see it through. I was committed and stayed committed. I didn’t let anything get in the way of that.”
Football fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Pete Carroll teaching his class at USC.
"This is awesome," one fan wrote.
"Glad he's still doing it even after accepting the Raiders gig. Pete is the GOAT," another wrote.
"Returning to the scene of the crime," one wrote.
"Awesome. But it's time to end it & fully focus," another wrote.
"The class is called how to run the ball inside the 5-yard line on national TV on the biggest stage," one wrote.
"I know he isn't teaching how to run the ball," another wrote.
Pete Carroll has a unique approach to teaching
Pete Carroll's class has a mix of students from different courses, including USC Trojans standout basketball star JuJu Watkins. Carroll has brought in various renowned personalities during his classes, including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, actors Jason Sudeikis and Rainn Wilson and Olympians Rai Benjamin and April Ross.
Carroll expands on his "Win Forever" philosophy every Thursday alongside a panel that includes the dean of Religious and Spiritual Life, Varun Soni and adjunct professor of entrepreneurship, David Belasco.
During last week's class documented by ESPN, Carroll told his students how his first meeting with his Raiders team would go.
"I have my first meeting with the team. They're going to come into a room like this, and I am going to 'wow' their ass," Carroll said.
Pete Carroll had a successful tenure as coach of the Trojans, presided for nine years. He finished with a 97-19 record and two national championships despite the 2005 version being vacated for NCAA infractions related to providing improper benefits to former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change