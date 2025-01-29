Pete Carroll on how Tom Brady's vision enticed him to join $6,700,000,000 organization as head coach

Pete Carroll and Tom Brady have plenty of history, creating one of the most infamous moments in NFL history in Super Bowl 49. In the shadow of Super Bowl 59, 10 years later, Pete Carroll and Brady are heading into a new chapter.

Speaking in an interview posted to the Las Vegas Raiders' official YouTube channel on Tuesday, Carroll talked about how Brady's involvement won him over.

"Tom, we've been battling for years. The respect that I have for him... and knowing what he stood for... and then seeing him come back and he's going to be a part of this organization. But then, in the interview process, also doing my research on the guys that are the owners of this thing... this is a remarkable talent that he's part of this program," he said.

"It's like Ocean's 11. It's something. It's rare to feel the energy from there. They're really excited about it as well. But they have a vision for how they want this to go. Mark (Davis, owner) captured that. When Tom came back to me, my whole picture changed what this organization is all about, where they're going. I was hoping I could get involved," he added.

Well, according to Forbes, Carroll now is part of the $6.7 billion football machine housed in Sin City. Whereas once Tom Brady and Carroll were enemies, they now have an aligned interest.

Pete Carroll's contract signals pressure to make quick dent in AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager - Source: Getty

One of the main talking points with Pete Carroll's involvement with the Las Vegas Raiders is the idea of time. At age 73, the head coach isn't guaranteed forever to turn the team around. However, owner Mark Davis doesn't appear to be letting Carroll's age set the timeline.

According to Yahoo Sports, Pete Carroll was given a three-year deal with a fourth-year option. This means that by the time he's 76, he must have done something to turn the tide for the Raiders to convince them to sign Carroll for another year.

It's a different tone than Davis gave one of Carroll's predecessors. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden famously received a decade-long deal to turn the team around. Carroll has less than a third as long to win over Davis. Of course, if he pulls off something impressive at any point in the next three years, that might be enough to grant him an extension.

However, he faces Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the official Raiders YouTube channel and H/T Sportskeeda.

