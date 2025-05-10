Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi was full of excitement as she danced and lip-synced in a video on social media. Gyamfi posted a TikTok video on Thursday, which showed her dancing and having fun to Come and Get Your Love by Redbone playing in the background of the video. Gyamfi averaged 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and shot 70.0% for the Hawkeyes last season.

College basketball fans expressed their thoughts in the comment section as they reacted to the video, with one fan playfully referencing Paige Bueckers in the song selection. Another fan expressed admiration for Gyamfi's dress.

"Using the Paige Bueckers sound I see," a fan commented.

“Yayy you choose the light blue,” another said.

Still reacting in the comment section, some other fans expressed their thoughts on Gyamfi’s beauty and outfit, while some others appreciated her hairstyle.

“You're giving princess ariel vibes,” another fan commented.

“So pretty, Jada,” a fan said.

“Ur hair looks sooooo good,” a fan stated.

College hoops fans react to Iowa's Jada Gyamfi donning blue dress in latest TikTok - Image source: TikTok/jadagyamfi

Jada Gyamfi responds to Caitlin Clark’s championship claims ahead of WNBA season

Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi was quick to react to Caitlin Clark’s comments about the WNBA title after her direct response during an interview on Apr. 30.

When asked about her expectations for her sophomore year, Clark gave a direct answer. ESPN W shared an Instagram post on May 1, highlighting the comment from the Fever star during the WNBA offseason.

“A championship,” Clark said in response to what success would look like for the Indiana Fever in 2025.

Clark’s response stirred up reactions from former teammate Jada Gyamfi as she reacted on her Instagram story.

“Fired me up on this Thursday morning,” Gyamfi wrote.

Jada Gyamfi responds to Caitlin Clark’s championship claims ahead of WNBA season - Image source: Instagram/jadagyamfi

Clark concluded her historic college career, finishing with 3,951 points, 1,144 assists and 990 rebounds, as she led Iowa to back-to-back national championship appearances. Along the way, she became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.

The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year's arrival at Indiana propelled the franchise to a 20-20 record and a place in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Caitlin Clark’s championship message has set the tone ahead of her second season with the Indiana Fever. The WNBA regular season tips off on May 17, with Indiana hosting the Chicago Sky in the first of five matchups.

