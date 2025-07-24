  • home icon
  • Video: Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas pulls up to watch younger brother Aloni in action at Adidas 3SSB

By Inioluwa
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:54 GMT
The Arenas; Hamiley Arenas, Alijah Arenas and Aloni Arenas. (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)
USC freshman Alijah Arenas showed up in support of his younger brother, Aloni Arenas, at the Adidas 3SSB "Earn Your Stripes" Invitational. On Wednesday, Hoops Pill shared a video capturing the heartfelt moment, as Alijah was spotted courtside watching Aloni in action during one of the tournament games.

The video started with Alijah sitting alongside Aloni beside the court and interacting with him, probably before or at the end of the game. He is also shown sitting courtside during the game and applauding as he watched Aloni drive through opponents and score points.

The adidas 3SSB Earn Your Stripes Invitational started on July 17 and concluded on Sunday. As shown in the video, Aloni Arenas played for Team Magicboyz, which was actually their 15U team at the tournament.

Team MagicBoyz played a total of three games at the tournament, winning one and losing two. The first two games took place on July 17, and both ended in a loss. MagicBoyz first lost 64-46 to the Arkansas Hawks. They also lost 71-66 to the Beauchamp Elite.

In their final game the following day, Team Magicboyz secured their only win with a tight 66-64 victory over Gamepoint.

Aloni Arenas is a 5-foot-11 point guard in the Class of 2030. Though he hasn't started his high school basketball journey yet, he's definitely already making a name for himself in basketball, following in the footsteps of his father, Gilbert Arenas, and older brother, Alijah Arenas.

The Arenas family is all about basketball. The Arenas sisters also play basketball competitively. The eldest, Izela Arenas, played for the Louisville Cardinals last season, while Hamiley Arenas will return for her high school sophomore year at Notre Dame next season.

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, took on assistant coaching role alongside mom, Laura Govan, at the EYBL

It's not Laura Govan's first time stepping into a coaching role on the AAU basketball scene, but this time, she had a special assistant by her side: her son, Alijah Arenas. The mother-son duo joined the coaching staff at the Nike EYBL games, taking the reins for Team Why Not, where Alijah's sister, Hamiley Arenas, is also part of the squad.

Team Why Not ended the session with a 4-1 record. They secured victories against Cal Storm, Midwest Elite Meanstreets and Boo Williams. Their only loss was against the Mountain West Premier.

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
