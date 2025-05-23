Video: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau flexes quick skills in private NYC runs

North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau committed to Michigan on March 31 after spending two seasons with the Tar Heels. He appeared in 37 games as a sophomore and averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Almost two months after signing with the Wolverines, Cadeau, a former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, participated in some private New York City runs.

The Ball Game's Instagram account posted a video of Cadeau flashing his quick moves, passing skills and crafty finishes from Leman School's practice facility in Manhattan, New York. Here's the video:

Elliot Cadeau is expected to be Michigan's starting point guard next season after several players left Dusty May's program in the offseason, either via transfer or graduation.

Five Wolverines opted to move elsewhere following the 2024-25 season: Phat Phat Brooks, Tre Donaldson, Justin Pippen and Sam Walters. Meanwhile, Michigan added four players via the transfer portal, including Cadeau and UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg — the No. 1 player in the portal, per 247Sports.

Elliot Cadeau's mom shared her excitement over son's move to Michigan

Elliot Cadeau's two years in Chapel Hill were a learning experience. In terms of the team's success, it was a mixed bag, as the Tar Heels won an ACC regular-season title last year but saw their NCAA Tournament runs end prematurely with a Sweet 16 appearance followed by a first-round exit this past season.

Now, a fresh start awaits in Ann Arbor. Cadeau's mom, Michelle, is just as thrilled as her son to see him play under Dusty May.

"We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (and me) on," Michelle Cadeau said (per 247Sports). "I'm proud of him making a choice he felt he had to do to get to where he wants to be.

"It was not easy — because we never had in our plans to transfer, but he felt this was what was needed. We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season. Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!!"

Elliot Cadeau will be tasked with elevating a Michigan team that went 27-10 last campaign and won the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Auburn in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

