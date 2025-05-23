Video: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau flexes quick skills in private NYC runs

By Salim Prajapati
Modified May 23, 2025 05:47 GMT
North Carolina v Ole Miss - Source: Getty
UNC transfer Elliot Cadeau joins Michigan - Source: Getty

North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau committed to Michigan on March 31 after spending two seasons with the Tar Heels. He appeared in 37 games as a sophomore and averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Ad

Almost two months after signing with the Wolverines, Cadeau, a former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, participated in some private New York City runs.

The Ball Game's Instagram account posted a video of Cadeau flashing his quick moves, passing skills and crafty finishes from Leman School's practice facility in Manhattan, New York. Here's the video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elliot Cadeau is expected to be Michigan's starting point guard next season after several players left Dusty May's program in the offseason, either via transfer or graduation.

Five Wolverines opted to move elsewhere following the 2024-25 season: Phat Phat Brooks, Tre Donaldson, Justin Pippen and Sam Walters. Meanwhile, Michigan added four players via the transfer portal, including Cadeau and UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg — the No. 1 player in the portal, per 247Sports.

Elliot Cadeau's mom shared her excitement over son's move to Michigan

Elliot Cadeau's two years in Chapel Hill were a learning experience. In terms of the team's success, it was a mixed bag, as the Tar Heels won an ACC regular-season title last year but saw their NCAA Tournament runs end prematurely with a Sweet 16 appearance followed by a first-round exit this past season.

Ad

Now, a fresh start awaits in Ann Arbor. Cadeau's mom, Michelle, is just as thrilled as her son to see him play under Dusty May.

"We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (and me) on," Michelle Cadeau said (per 247Sports). "I'm proud of him making a choice he felt he had to do to get to where he wants to be.
Ad
"It was not easy — because we never had in our plans to transfer, but he felt this was what was needed. We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season. Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!!"

Elliot Cadeau will be tasked with elevating a Michigan team that went 27-10 last campaign and won the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Auburn in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications