VIDEO: "Single" Hanna Cavinder enjoys Memorial Day weekend with her twin Haley Cavinder & other sisters

Hanna Cavinder continued to give fans behind-the-scenes access as she and twin sister Haley Cavinder enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend. The Cavinder twins took a trip to the West Key as they planned to spend some time off.

On Friday, Hanna shared a video from the Cavinder twins' TikTok account, enjoying a lighthearted moment with her sisters as she took a playful dig at her relationship status.

The video captured Hanna wearing a white crochet dress as Haley and her other sisters joined her. The clip appeared to pay tribute to Hanna’s sisters being a support system, with her caption expressing her gratitude to them.

“When you’re the last single sister in the family. Sisters 4 the win,” the caption read.

"Single" Hanna reportedly split with Miami quarterback Carson Beck in March. Hanna unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted pictures from her profile. Beck also set his account to private, fueling the breakup rumors.

More rumors included allegations of Beck’s leaked messages with another woman on Snapchat. Beck moved to Miami Hurricanes in January after four years with the Georgia Bulldogs (2021-2024).

Haley and Hanna Cavinder show up at 2025 PBR World Finals in style

Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder brought the style to the Wild West on May 18 as they attended the 2025 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals in Arlington, Texas. The event was held at the AT&T Stadium on May 17–18 and drew crowds from across the country, including some familiar faces.

The Cavinder twins joined fans in their Western looks on their joint Instagram account. The post featured photos of the sisters enjoying the event and a caption that acknowledged bull rider J.B. Mauney, who made history in 2016 as the first rider to earn over $7 million in career earnings.

“He’s a seven million dollar bull rider!” they wrote.

The sisters embraced the cowboy spirit, western-inspired outfits. Haley wore a sleek, fitted denim dress with silver medallions, giving her a rodeo-ready look. Hanna chose a white dress and paired it with matching black cowboy boots.

Fans also caught a glimpse of Haley, as the Instagram post included a sweet moment of her walking up the stairs with fiancé Jake Ferguson. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to Haley in April during a romantic getaway in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

The PBR World Finals is considered the pinnacle event of the bull riding season and features a live performance by rock star Kid Rock.

