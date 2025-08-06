Video: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts dons glamorous pink dress for her birthday in latest TikTok video

Chloe Kitts shared pictures on Tuesday from her 21st birthday in a new TikTok video.The clip featured Tay Money’s “Blow It,” featuring Kaliii. The South Carolina Gamecocks forward wore a white tank top and towel-wrapped hair, fresh out of the shower. She then held a candle and lit it as the lyrics “Wait, make a wish, blow a bag like a candle&quot; played.As she blew the flame out, the video transitioned to Kitts dressed in a bright pink outfit with full makeup and styled hair, lipsyncing.“I’m too hot for you to handle,” Kitts said.She captioned the video with several emojis and tagged the song's artists.View on TikTokKitts also shared an Instagram post featuring several photos of her in the same pink dress with a birthday cake, taken at a restaurant.South Carolina teammate Ta’Niya Latson wished her on her special day with loveheart emojis, while Tessa Johnson commented with an emotional message.“You’re growing up on me,” Johnson wrote.Last year was a strong one for Kitts. She started all 38 games and averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 52.0% shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. She led the team in rebounding, and was ranked among the SEC's top rebounders.The 6-foot-1 forward posted multiple double-doubles, including a triple-double over Ole Miss (16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). She became the second Gamecock ever to do so in a Southeastern Conference game.Collin Murray-Boyles shared a heartfelt birthday message for Chloe KittsCollin Murray-Boyles shared a photo with Chloe Kitts, both smiling during his draft night celebration. He captioned the picture, which was posted on his girlfriend's birthday, with a heartfelt message.“BIG 21!!!! Happy Birthday beautiful. I’m so lucky to have you in my life and you’ve grown so much for us! Keep being who you are and never change @chloekitts ❤️❤️,” Murray-Boyles wrote on Tuesday.The couple has been in the spotlight recently, especially after Murray-Boyles was selected ninth by the Toronto Raptors in June.Murray-Boyles talked about their relationship in July.“She’s been wonderful for me,&quot; Murray-Boyles said, via &quot;The Athletic NBA Daily.&quot; &quot;You know, everybody wants somebody that could hold you accountable and not really sugarcoat anything from you, especially in a relationship, because that only builds, makes you all stronger as a whole, makes you stronger in your career.&quot;While Murray-Boyles will begin his NBA journey, Kitts will return to South Carolina as a senior.