  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Video: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts dons glamorous pink dress for her birthday in latest TikTok video

Video: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts dons glamorous pink dress for her birthday in latest TikTok video

By Nishant
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:54 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship (image credit: IMAGN)

Chloe Kitts shared pictures on Tuesday from her 21st birthday in a new TikTok video.

Ad

The clip featured Tay Money’s “Blow It,” featuring Kaliii. The South Carolina Gamecocks forward wore a white tank top and towel-wrapped hair, fresh out of the shower. She then held a candle and lit it as the lyrics “Wait, make a wish, blow a bag like a candle" played.

As she blew the flame out, the video transitioned to Kitts dressed in a bright pink outfit with full makeup and styled hair, lipsyncing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’m too hot for you to handle,” Kitts said.

She captioned the video with several emojis and tagged the song's artists.

Ad

Kitts also shared an Instagram post featuring several photos of her in the same pink dress with a birthday cake, taken at a restaurant.

South Carolina teammate Ta’Niya Latson wished her on her special day with loveheart emojis, while Tessa Johnson commented with an emotional message.

“You’re growing up on me,” Johnson wrote.

Last year was a strong one for Kitts. She started all 38 games and averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 52.0% shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. She led the team in rebounding, and was ranked among the SEC's top rebounders.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 forward posted multiple double-doubles, including a triple-double over Ole Miss (16 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). She became the second Gamecock ever to do so in a Southeastern Conference game.

Collin Murray-Boyles shared a heartfelt birthday message for Chloe Kitts

Collin Murray-Boyles shared a photo with Chloe Kitts, both smiling during his draft night celebration. He captioned the picture, which was posted on his girlfriend's birthday, with a heartfelt message.

Ad
“BIG 21!!!! Happy Birthday beautiful. I’m so lucky to have you in my life and you’ve grown so much for us! Keep being who you are and never change @chloekitts ❤️❤️,” Murray-Boyles wrote on Tuesday.

The couple has been in the spotlight recently, especially after Murray-Boyles was selected ninth by the Toronto Raptors in June.

Murray-Boyles talked about their relationship in July.

Ad
“She’s been wonderful for me," Murray-Boyles said, via "The Athletic NBA Daily." "You know, everybody wants somebody that could hold you accountable and not really sugarcoat anything from you, especially in a relationship, because that only builds, makes you all stronger as a whole, makes you stronger in your career."

While Murray-Boyles will begin his NBA journey, Kitts will return to South Carolina as a senior.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications