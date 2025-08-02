WATCH: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles dance on latest TikTok trend in Raptors merch

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts and Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles are often seen supporting each other as a growing power couple in basketball circles.On Saturday, Kitts shared a TikTok featuring Murray-Boyles. The two appear in matching purple Raptors' merch, dancing to the lyrics of Gucci Mane's 2008 song 'Bricks' (&quot;I'm ballin' like an athlete but got no jumper&quot;).&quot;Ballinnn 😎,&quot; Chloe Kitts captioned the post.View on TikTokChloe Kitts had a standout 2024–25 season with South Carolina. She started all 38 games and averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field. After being benched in the previous Final Four, she came back with eight double-doubles in her last 11 games and earned SEC Tournament MVP honors.Meanwhile, Collin Murray-Boyles, also from South Carolina, declared for the 2025 NBA Draft after averaging 16.8 points as a sophomore. He was selected with the No. 9 pick by the Toronto Raptors.Ahead of the NBA season, the 6-foot-7 forward impressed at the 2025 NBA Summer League, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.8 steals and one block over four games while shooting 57% from the field. In his best performance against the Golden State, he posted 20 points, nine rebounds (6 offensive), and four steals. He helped Toronto to an 81‑69 victory and a semifinal berth. In his debut game against Orlando, he added 8 points, seven rebounds and three steals despite five turnovers.Scouts noted his defensive instincts, energy on both ends and versatility as a forward. However, his three-point shooting (22%) and turnovers need improvement.Collin Murray-Boyles talks about his relationship with Chloe KittsCollin Murray-Boyles recently spoke about his relationship with Chloe Kitts and how it shapes his mindset on and off the court. The couple began dating in 2024 at the University of South Carolina, where both played for the Gamecocks. Here's what he said on &quot;The Athletic NBA Daily&quot; last month:“It’s been amazing,” Murray-Boyles said, reflecting on their bond. “She’s been wonderful for me. You know, everybody wants somebody that could hold you accountable and not really sugarcoat anything from you, especially in a relationship, because that only builds, makes you all stronger as a whole, makes you stronger in your career.“So somebody that can hold me down foundationally is very important for me and she does it to the fullest, baby. So I love her for that.”Chloe Kitts returns to South Carolina and will be eligible for the 2026 WNBA draft.