"Effortless" - Raptors star Collin Murray-Boyles gushes over girlfriend Chloe Kitts' jaw-dropping glam pics

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 02, 2025 06:44 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty. IG/@chloe.kitts]
Collin Murray-Boyles reacted to his girlfriend Chloe Kitts pictures on Instagram [Picture Credit: Getty. IG/@chloe.kitts]

Collin Murray-Boyles and his girlfriend Chloe Kitts made the headlines during the 2025 NBA draft. Murray-Boyles attended the draft night with his family and his girlfriend by his side, who garnered a lot of attention during her boyfriend's special occasion.

Ad

Since they went public with their relationship, the couple has frequently and publicly showered love on each other. On Friday, Kitts posted a series of pictures on her social media. She wore a black jacket over her white crop top and denim jeans to complete the look.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Collin Murray-Boyles showed appreciation for her look by reposting the post on his Instagram story.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Effortless ❤️," he wrote in the caption, gushing over his girlfriend.
Collin Murray-Boyles&#039; IG Story [Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]
Collin Murray-Boyles' IG Story [Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]

Murray-Boyles and Kitts are a powerful couple coming out of the University of South Carolina. While Murray-Boyles represented the Gamecocks before joining the Toronto Raptors, Kitts will enter her senior year under Dawn Staley. She was a big part of South Carolina's championship run in 2023.

Ad

The couple went official with their relationship in 2024 and first made the announcement through an Instagram post. Kitts posted a picture with Murray-Boyles as her date before heading out for the South Carolina Gamecocks' annual gala.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts have been each other's biggest supporters. When Kitts won the NCAA title in 2023, Murray-Boyles celebrated with her, posing alongside her with the trophy.

Ad

Chloe Kitts pens a heartfelt message for boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles in a wholesome tribute post

Chloe Kitts sat with her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, when his name was announced at Barclays Center last month. After his big night, the Gamecocks player sent a beautiful message to Murray-Boyles through an Instagram tribute post.

She posted a series of pictures of the Raptors' rookie from the draft night. In a long message in the caption, Kitts gave Murray-Boyles his flowers for his hard work and sacrifices.

Ad
"Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I've ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here.
"You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I'll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can't guard me though:)"
Ad

Perhaps, we will see more of the couple when Murray-Boyles starts his rookie season.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications