"Effortless" - Raptors star Collin Murray-Boyles gushes over girlfriend Chloe Kitts' jaw-dropping glam pics

Collin Murray-Boyles and his girlfriend Chloe Kitts made the headlines during the 2025 NBA draft. Murray-Boyles attended the draft night with his family and his girlfriend by his side, who garnered a lot of attention during her boyfriend's special occasion.Since they went public with their relationship, the couple has frequently and publicly showered love on each other. On Friday, Kitts posted a series of pictures on her social media. She wore a black jacket over her white crop top and denim jeans to complete the look. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollin Murray-Boyles showed appreciation for her look by reposting the post on his Instagram story.&quot;Effortless ❤️,&quot; he wrote in the caption, gushing over his girlfriend.Collin Murray-Boyles' IG Story [Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]Murray-Boyles and Kitts are a powerful couple coming out of the University of South Carolina. While Murray-Boyles represented the Gamecocks before joining the Toronto Raptors, Kitts will enter her senior year under Dawn Staley. She was a big part of South Carolina's championship run in 2023.The couple went official with their relationship in 2024 and first made the announcement through an Instagram post. Kitts posted a picture with Murray-Boyles as her date before heading out for the South Carolina Gamecocks' annual gala.Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts have been each other's biggest supporters. When Kitts won the NCAA title in 2023, Murray-Boyles celebrated with her, posing alongside her with the trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChloe Kitts pens a heartfelt message for boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles in a wholesome tribute postChloe Kitts sat with her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, when his name was announced at Barclays Center last month. After his big night, the Gamecocks player sent a beautiful message to Murray-Boyles through an Instagram tribute post. She posted a series of pictures of the Raptors' rookie from the draft night. In a long message in the caption, Kitts gave Murray-Boyles his flowers for his hard work and sacrifices.&quot;Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I've ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here.&quot;You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you. But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder. I'll be right here beside you through every chapter. God has a special plan for you and i am excited to watch it fall into place. I love u c. Still can't guard me though:)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerhaps, we will see more of the couple when Murray-Boyles starts his rookie season.