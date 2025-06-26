"Just disbelief": Raptors' pick Collin Murray-Boyles clears the air about 'F-bomb' before hugging girlfriend Chloe Kitts

The 2025 NBA Draft got its most viral moment when the Toronto Raptors selected Forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick.

The 20-year-old had an unusual reaction to hearing his name called by Adam Silver as he shook his head and dropped an expletive while buttoning up his suit. He later got up and hugged his mother Yvonne and girlfriend Chloe Kitts.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star later clarified his NSFW moment which went viral on social media. Speaking to news reporters, he explained that he meant no disrespect to the Raptors organization.

"Just disbelief. Toronto is the first team that I worked out for. What I said was not a bad thing. Just very thankful. That was a surreal moment. This organization has a good history" - Collin Murray-Boyles clarified

Boyles will provide the rebuilding Toronto Raptors some much needed steel on defense and should be an easy fit next to their core led by Scottie Barnes. Boyles' draft profile shows that he is one of the most verstatile defenders in the first round and he has drawn comparisons to defensive stalwart Draymond Green in the past. On the flip side, his jumpshot is not fully developed yet and with him the Gamecocks went 2-16 in SEC play this season. In 32 games for South Carolina, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Raptors Depth Chart after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

The Raptors have a talented roster with several young players about to make the leap after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles on Wednesday. Boyles, who played mostly as a Power Forward in college will most likely back up franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes.

Here's what the Raptors' depth chart looks like after the NBA draft.

PG SG SF PF C Starters Gradey Dick

14p 4r 2a R.J. Barrett

21p 6r 5a Ochai Agbaji

10p 4r 2a Scottie Barnes

19p 8r 6a Jakob Poeltl

15p 10r 3a Rotation I. Quickley

17p 4r 6a Jared Rhoden

11p 4r 1a Jamison Battle

7p 3r 1a Jonathan Mogbo

6p 5r 2a C. Castleton

7p 7r 2a Rotation Jamal Shead

7p 2r 4a Ja'Kobe Walter

9p 3r 2a Chris Boucher

10p 5r 1a Rotation A.J. Lawson

9p 3r 1a Collin Murray-Boyles (New) Lim PT Garrett Temple

2p 1r 1a Brandon Ingram Ulrich Chomche

1p 1r

