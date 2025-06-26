  • home icon
  "Just disbelief": Raptors' pick Collin Murray-Boyles clears the air about 'F-bomb' before hugging girlfriend Chloe Kitts

"Just disbelief": Raptors' pick Collin Murray-Boyles clears the air about 'F-bomb' before hugging girlfriend Chloe Kitts

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Jun 26, 2025 04:32 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
Collin Murray-Boyles clears the air about 'F-bomb' before hugging girlfriend Chloe Kitts NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NBA Draft got its most viral moment when the Toronto Raptors selected Forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick.

The 20-year-old had an unusual reaction to hearing his name called by Adam Silver as he shook his head and dropped an expletive while buttoning up his suit. He later got up and hugged his mother Yvonne and girlfriend Chloe Kitts.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star later clarified his NSFW moment which went viral on social media. Speaking to news reporters, he explained that he meant no disrespect to the Raptors organization.

"Just disbelief. Toronto is the first team that I worked out for. What I said was not a bad thing. Just very thankful. That was a surreal moment. This organization has a good history" - Collin Murray-Boyles clarified

Boyles will provide the rebuilding Toronto Raptors some much needed steel on defense and should be an easy fit next to their core led by Scottie Barnes. Boyles' draft profile shows that he is one of the most verstatile defenders in the first round and he has drawn comparisons to defensive stalwart Draymond Green in the past. On the flip side, his jumpshot is not fully developed yet and with him the Gamecocks went 2-16 in SEC play this season. In 32 games for South Carolina, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Raptors Depth Chart after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

The Raptors have a talented roster with several young players about to make the leap after drafting Collin Murray-Boyles on Wednesday. Boyles, who played mostly as a Power Forward in college will most likely back up franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes.

Here's what the Raptors' depth chart looks like after the NBA draft.

PGSGSFPFC
StartersGradey Dick
14p 4r 2a		R.J. Barrett
21p 6r 5a		Ochai Agbaji
10p 4r 2a		Scottie Barnes
19p 8r 6a		Jakob Poeltl
15p 10r 3a
RotationI. Quickley
17p 4r 6a		Jared Rhoden
11p 4r 1a		Jamison Battle
7p 3r 1a		Jonathan Mogbo
6p 5r 2a		C. Castleton
7p 7r 2a
RotationJamal Shead
7p 2r 4a		Ja'Kobe Walter
9p 3r 2a		Chris Boucher
10p 5r 1a
RotationA.J. Lawson
9p 3r 1a		Collin Murray-Boyles (New)
Lim PTGarrett Temple
2p 1r 1a		Brandon IngramUlrich Chomche
1p 1r
