In Pics: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts turns up in flashy red outfit to support BF Collin Murray-Boyles 

Love was in the air during the 2025 NBA draft as Chloe Kitts showed up in New York City to support her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles for his big night. Kitts sent her fans into a frenzy with her draft night look, turning up in a flashy red outfit on Wednesday night.

All eyes were on Kitts and Murray-Boyles as they shared an emotional moment after the Toronto Raptors selected the South Carolina big man with the No. 9 pick in the first round. Kitts stood up and clapped after Commissioner Adam Silver announced Murray-Boyles' name.

The couple then shared a warm embrace before Murray-Boyles went up on stage to meet Silver:

It didn't take long for Kitts to show her support for Murray-Boyles' new team. South Carolina women's basketball reporter Lulu Kesin posted photos on X/Twitter of Kitts wearing a Raptors hat after Murray-Boyles selection:

Toronto added Murray-Boyles to its lineup after finishing the 2024-25 season with a 30-52 record. He joins Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick on the roster for the 2025-26 season.

How Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts performed for South Carolina in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts played inspired basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024-25 NCAA season. Murray-Boyles led the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 boards through 32 games. He also was a menace on the defensive end, averaging a team-best 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks last season.

Murray-Boyles' final season with South Carolina ended in disappointment, though, as the Gamecocks failed to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They finished the 2024-25 season with a 12-20 record, including a 2-16 slate in the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (#30) passes the ball under the arms of Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Photo: Imagn

Chloe Kitts, on the other hand, posted career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals in the 2024-25 campaign. She averaged 10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.9 apg and 0.7 spg in her junior year with the Gamecocks.

Kitts helped South Carolina reach the national championship game for the second consecutive year, averaging 11.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg in their March Madness wins over Texas, Duke, Maryland, Indiana and Tennessee Tech.

However, Kitts and South Carolina fell short in their bid to win back-to-back titles, losing to the UConn Huskies in the final.

