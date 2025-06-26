Collin Murray-Boyles turned heads Wednesday night not just for being selected No. 9 overall by the Toronto Raptors, but also for his draft-night reactions and the special company he kept, most notably, South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts.

Following the selection, Kitts shared a moment from the evening on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Murray-Boyles signing autographs and meeting fans outside Barclays Center, where the first round was held Wednesday and the second round set for Thursday.

She included teary-eyed emojis, showing how proud she was of her boyfriend.

Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend Chloe Kitts drops heartfelt reaction on newest Raptors star's wholesome post-draft moment with fans (Photo from Kitts' IG stories)

The South Carolina duo went Instagram-official back in April 2024, debuting as a couple at the Gamecock Gala. When Murray-Boyles’ name was called as the ninth pick, the two shared a hug, and the moment was aired during the live broadcast.

Later in the night, Kitts was seen sporting a Raptors cap in support of her boyfriend, who averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

Per league rules, Kitts will be eligible to enter the WNBA draft in 2026.

Collin Murray-Boyles clarifies viral F-bomb moment

Cameras caught Collin Murray-Boyles dropping an F-bomb at the moment of his selection, causing fans to speculate whether he was unhappy about landing with the 2019 NBA champs.

But in an interview with Taylor Rooks, he cleared up the confusion, affirming his enthusiasm to join Toronto and impact the team positively.

“I don’t even know, this is crazy. Being with this organization means so much, they’re a winning organization,” Murray-Boyles said. “I just want to make everybody better around me.”

He explained that Toronto was the first team he worked out for and his reaction was a mix of disbelief and emotion — not regret.

"Just disbelief. Toronto is the first team that I worked out for. What I said was not a bad thing. Just very thankful. That was a surreal moment. This organization has a good history"

In addition to selecting Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors also hold the No. 39 pick in the second round, acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers.

