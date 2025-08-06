  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Collin Murray-Boyles
  • "Never change" - Collin Murray-Boyles showers GF Chloe Kitts with love on her 21st as Aliyah Boston & other SC stars chime in on wishes

"Never change" - Collin Murray-Boyles showers GF Chloe Kitts with love on her 21st as Aliyah Boston & other SC stars chime in on wishes

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 06, 2025 02:33 GMT
Chloe Kitts received birthday love from boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles and former SC stars [Picture Credit: Getty]
Chloe Kitts received birthday love from boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles and former SC stars [Picture Credit: Getty]

Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend and South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday. Wishes poured in for the forward from her boyfriend and former Gamecocks stars.

Murray-Boyles put up an endearing post on his Instagram story. He posted a picture of the couple sharing a happy moment during Murray-Boyles' draft night. However, it was his sweet message to his girlfriend that stood out.

"BIG 21!!!! Happy Birthday beautiful. Im so lucky to have you in my life and youve grown so much for us! Keep being who you are and never change @chloe kitts ❤️❤️," he wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]
[Credit: IG/@30murrayjr]

Chloe Kitts also made a special birthday post on her Instagram handle. She posted a series of pictures, featuring snaps of her with the birthday cake. Kitts wore a pink sleeveless dress and posed with the birthday cake that read "twenty-one" on the top.

Kitts received love from former South Carolina stars. Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston both commented on the post, showering their fellow Gamecock player on her birthday.

"Happy birthday chlo ❤️🥳," commented Cardoso.
"Happy birthday 😍😍," Boston wrote.
Comments on Kitts&#039; Instagram post
Comments on Kitts' Instagram post

Chloe Kitts, Cardoso and Boston have all been NCAA champions. Boston and Cardoso won the title in 2022. Cardoso won another title in 2024, a year after Boston was drafted by the Indiana Fever. Kitts was Cardoso's teammate when the Sky star won the Most Outstanding Player award after winning the title.

Chloe Kitts drops heart-melting message for boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles after draft night

Chloe Kitts was one of the big highlights during the NBA draft night at Barclays Center. Kitts stole the show in her red gown, with her pictures going viral on the internet.

The Gamecocks star, who has been in a relationship with Collin Murray-Boyles since 2023, stood by her boyfriend when his name was called. Shortly after the draft night ended, Kitts dropped a heart-melting message for Murray-Boyles on her Instagram, giving him flowers for his hard work and sacrifice.

"Watching you get drafted into the NBA was one of the most powerful, emotional moments I've ever experienced not just because of what it means, but because I know the sacrifice, the long nights, the setbacks, and the quiet battles it took to get here," she wrote.
"You earned this with everything you are. I am endlessly proud of you," she added. "But more than that, you inspire me. The way you chase your dreams makes me want to chase mine even harder."
Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles made their relationship official in April 2024.

