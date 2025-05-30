UConn star Azzi Fudd was a crucial cog in the Huskies' team that won the national championship in April. Fudd upstaged Paige Bueckers in the championship game and was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after tallying 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. She further delighted Huskies fans when she revealed that she was returning to Storrs for an extra year.
During the offseason, Fudd has attended WNBA games to support her best friend Bueckers, who was drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings during the 2025 draft.
On Thursday, Fudd was back training and she posted a clip on her Instagram stories showing off her flawless shooting. In the clip, she drained eight consecutive three-pointers while working out at a gym.
Azzi Fudd addresses mental health after natty win
Azzi Fudd has had an injury-plagued college basketball career, missing game time due to knee injuries. Last season, Fudd stayed injury-free and alongside Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies looked unstoppable on their way to a Big East regular-season and conference tournament double and the national championship.
In an interview posted on the "Kevin Love Fund's" Instagram page on May 13, Fudd addressed how she has dealt with the mental aspect of the game even when she has been injured.
"To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth, knowing that you're not getting all of your identity from basketball, from whatever sport you play, knowing that you can use that platform of your sport to do good, to help others," Azzi Fudd said. "Just making sure your sport doesn't define you."
"During a long season, I take care of my mental health by, one, surrounding myself with people who are going to push me, help me through the tough times. Two, talking to someone... It took me a long time to figure that out, but it was my first time doing that this year, and I think it helped tremendously. I wouldn't have been as mentally stable as I have been."
Fudd further revealed the activities that she takes part in during the season to keep herself mentally grounded.
"Finding time to do little things that you enjoy," Fudd said. "Whether taking a walk, listening to your favorite song, cooking something, having a sweet treat. Whatever it is, having that little thing that just brings you joy."
Azzi Fudd will attempt to fill the leadership void left by Paige Bueckers and team up with talented forward Sarah Strong next season as the Huskies attempt to repeat as national champions.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here