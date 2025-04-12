Walter Clayton Jr explains how becoming a father has helped him mature his game at Florida

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr shed light on the effect of becoming a father during his collegiate stint with the Gators.

In Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," the 6-foot-3 Gators superstar said his maturity has improved exponentially since becoming a father to daughter Leilani.

"I think me and my daughter are still growing ... maturing together. It's going to be like that for these few years. It's just great," Clayton said (Timestamp 2:41). "I think it helped me with just my daily routine just being more locked in and more focused."

That emotional maturity helped Clayton carry Florida to NCAA Tournament wins over Norfolk State, defending champion UConn, Maryland, Texas Tech, Auburn and Houston in the final.

Clayton's scoring explosion in the Elite Eight and Final Four propelled Todd Golden's men to victories over the Red Raiders and Tigers, respectively. He averaged 32.0 points in those games, helping Florida qualify for the national final against Houston.

And in the title game, the guard prevented Cougars' Emmanuel Sharp from taking a 3-point shot, forcing the guard to stop in the middle of his motion and preserving a two-point win for the Gators.

Florida alumnus and Boston Celtics center Al Horford almost missed Walter Clayton Jr-led Gators' epic win over Houston

Florida alumnus Al Horford could've missed shaking Walter Clayton Jr's hand in the Gators' national championship win over Houston at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, if Boston coach Joe Mazulla didn't encourage him to go and support his alma mater.

Mazulla implied that the Celtics veteran should travel to San Antonio one night after winning against Washington. Horford recalled he was initially hesitant about coming to the NCAA final, but he eventually traveled to Texas.

Along with his wife and son, he watched Florida ringside to watch the Gators edge the Cougars. The veteran center expressed satisfaction with the decision to watch the final as a fan, describing it as a cool experience.

Horford, who was picked third overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, congratulated Clayton and said the senior guard is a winner. He then spoke to NBC Sports reporter and Field of 68 host John Fanta and told him he is looking forward to playing with or against Clayton in the NBA.

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled on June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and experts say the guard is a potential first-round pick.

Which team will pick Walter Clayton Jr in the 2025 NBA draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

