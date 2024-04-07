WATCH: $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese names top 5 NBA players ft. LeBron James

Fresh from announcing her decision to depart LSU for the WNBA, star forward Angel Reese has remained busy and is back at the LSU campus. Reese and former Tigers football star Jayden Daniels were on campus helping launch musician Travis Scott's new sporting apparel line.

During a recent episode of "Overtime Live," the $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) also had some fun when she was asked to name her five favorite NBA players.

"KD (Kevin Durant), LeBron (James), Joel (Embiid), Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Luka (Doncic). That's a good squad, though," Reese said.

Just for good measure, Reese also named her five favorite WNBA players.

"A'Ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Arike (Ogunbowale), Breanna Stewart and I'm gonna go Diana Taurasi," Reese said.

Angel Reese and her stylish WNBA move

Women's college basketball players eliminated in the Elite Eight had until Wednesday to declare their status for the upcoming WNBA draft that will be held on April 15. LSU star Angel Reese waited until the last possible moment before making her decision public.

While other stars like Stanford Cardinals forward Cameron Brink and Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark had declared for the 2024 WNBA draft weeks ago, Reese's status was in limbo.

Angel Reese announced her decision via a Vogue Magazine photo shoot, using the same medium as inspiration as former tennis star Serena Williams, who announced her retirement in September 2022.

"Of course, I like to do everything big," Reese said. "I didn't want anything to be basic. I've done everything I wanted to in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese leaves college basketball as one of the top dogs and a renowned figure. In her Vogue announcement, she highlighted her desire to build herself into one of the WNBA's best players from rookie status.

"I want to start at the bottom again," Angel Reese said. "I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.

"I’ll be working with grown women. I’ll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy."

College hoops fans are anticipating that the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry will resume in the WNBA.

